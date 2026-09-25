Flinstone and Lisa Release New Single STORY OF MY MISTAKES

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Gold-certified artist, producer, and songwriter Flinstone partners with RIAA Platinum singer/songwriter Lisa on their new single, 'Story Of My Mistakes,' out now via Death Row Records/gamma. Stepping away from standard R&B tropes, the track delivers an honest dialogue on love, regret, accountability, and the hard work of rebuilding trust.

Rather than leaning into bravado, 'Story Of My Mistakes' centers on raw vulnerability, with Flinstone's reflective delivery balancing Lisa's guarded yet searching response as they trade perspectives and confront unkept promises, pride, and emotional distance. As a real-life couple and longstanding creative partners, the two bring an especially intimate understanding to the song, having collaborated across songwriting, production, vocal arrangement, and artist development. Their shared musical foundation turns the track into an authentic dialogue between two people navigating the complexities of love, accountability, and repairing a relationship they both deeply value.

A seasoned powerhouse, Tucson-born Flinstone developed his Signature Sound across R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop, and Gospel under the mentorship of legendary producer Harvey Mason Jr. With over 1,000 film and TV placements, an RIAA Gold certification, and credits alongside heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Price, Flinstone formally inked an exclusive songwriting and co-publishing deal with Death Row Publishing in 2026.

Lisa Marie Simmons-Santa Cruz brings an equally formidable pedigree as an RIAA Platinum songwriter, vocalist, arranger, and creative director. First launching her career with Elektra Records, she has authored hit catalog material and worked with major acts including JoJo, Backstreet Boys, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Jon. Her multi-faceted talent in studio and screen production continues to solidify her and Flinstone as one of the Death Row creative community's most dynamic creative pairs.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 16 Hrs 43 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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