Flinstone and Lisa Release New Single STORY OF MY MISTAKES
The real-life couple and creative partners collaborated on the R&B track, which centers on an honest dialogue about rebuilding trust.
Gold-certified artist, producer, and songwriter Flinstone partners with RIAA Platinum singer/songwriter Lisa on their new single, 'Story Of My Mistakes,' out now via Death Row Records/gamma. Stepping away from standard R&B tropes, the track delivers an honest dialogue on love, regret, accountability, and the hard work of rebuilding trust.
Rather than leaning into bravado, 'Story Of My Mistakes' centers on raw vulnerability, with Flinstone's reflective delivery balancing Lisa's guarded yet searching response as they trade perspectives and confront unkept promises, pride, and emotional distance. As a real-life couple and longstanding creative partners, the two bring an especially intimate understanding to the song, having collaborated across songwriting, production, vocal arrangement, and artist development. Their shared musical foundation turns the track into an authentic dialogue between two people navigating the complexities of love, accountability, and repairing a relationship they both deeply value.
A seasoned powerhouse, Tucson-born Flinstone developed his Signature Sound across R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop, and Gospel under the mentorship of legendary producer Harvey Mason Jr. With over 1,000 film and TV placements, an RIAA Gold certification, and credits alongside heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Price, Flinstone formally inked an exclusive songwriting and co-publishing deal with Death Row Publishing in 2026.
Lisa Marie Simmons-Santa Cruz brings an equally formidable pedigree as an RIAA Platinum songwriter, vocalist, arranger, and creative director. First launching her career with Elektra Records, she has authored hit catalog material and worked with major acts including JoJo, Backstreet Boys, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Jon. Her multi-faceted talent in studio and screen production continues to solidify her and Flinstone as one of the Death Row creative community's most dynamic creative pairs.
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