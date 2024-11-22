Lisa Dawn Miller Releases 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Cover

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lisa Dawn Miller will celebrate the holidays with her take on the Christmas classic, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," adding to her growing catalogue of holiday music.

"I've always wanted to record this song," Lisa said. The lyric 'through the years, we all will be together' makes me cry. Time is flying by. I remember singing this song as a child with my mom and then with my own kids who are now grown. The holiday season has always been a time of great joy and celebration for my family. I know we all will be together - for all of time. I wanted to record this for my children," Lisa continued.

Last Christmas Lisa released a holiday compilation of mostly original songs entitled "My Favorite Time of Year." The album was featured in Broadway World's Roundup: The 2023 Christmas Playlist Top 20.

Lisa's father is legendary songwriter, Ron Miller, whose hit standards include "For Once in My Life," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," and holiday classics "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time" (co-written by Lisa's mother, Aurora Miller," and "One Little Christmas Tree," all of which Ron originally released on Stevie Wonder.

Lisa is set to release a cover of her father's classic "Touch Me in the Morning" with artist, Marcus H on December 13. "I'm so excited to have reimagined this extraordinary song which still resonates over 50 years later. My dad originally released this on Diana Ross which put her on the map as a solo artist" Lisa said.

Lisa recently finished directing her husband, Sandy Hackett (son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett" in "My Buddy" at Centenary Stage in Hackettstown, New Jersey. She is the co-producer of the hit musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" in which she also stars as "Frank's One Love."

Lisa has produced multiple recordings and directed numerous music videos. She runs her own music publishing company, LDM World (ldmworld.com) and is the managing partner of the Ron Miller Legacy Songtrust, and the Aurora Miller Legacy Songtrust.

In December, Lisa will introduce the new "Lyric Collection" at her online store, Shop LDM (shopldmworld.com). The new collection offers unique products featuring her father's lyrics.

Comments