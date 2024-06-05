Lime Cordiale to Release New LP; Share Song 'Cold Treatment'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After much anticipation, Australia’s 2x ARIA Award-winning act Lime Cordiale – known for their infectious melodies, catchy hooks, and clever lyrics, have announced the July 26th release of their third full-length studio album Enough of the Sweet Talk. The news comes with the release of the fresh and playful new single Cold Treatment.

Speaking about the album the band say: “Enough of the Sweet Talk is structured as though it’s taking us through the course of a relationship in chronological order. The innocent early days, the learning, the love, the doubt, the conflict and the realisation of loss.”

Coming together in parts around the world and over the years, the album will feature “Cold Treatment” along with already released singles “The Big Reveal; Ou L'Hypocrite,” “Pedestal,” “Imposter Syndrome,” “Colin,” “Country Club,” and “Facts Of Life.” Enough Of The Sweet Talk follows 2022’s mini-LP Cordi Elba – a #1 ARIA chart topping release that was a collaboration with acclaimed actor, musician, DJ and record label boss Idris Elba. Prior to that Lime Cordiale found success with 2020’s sophomore album 14 Steps to A Better You – also a #1 ARIA release – and of course their debut album Permanent Vacation.

Fresh off a sold out North American spring headline tour, the Enough of the Sweet Talk news arrives on the heels of the band announcing a massive Australian tour in October with Ball Park Music as their special guests. The fall Australian run has Lime Cordiale playing their biggest rooms to date with the largest venue nearing 12K capacity. The tour kicks-off at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Thursday October 3rd before heading through arenas in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, before wrapping up at Brisbane’s iconic Riverstage on Sunday October 13th.

The global demand for Lime Cordiale has continued to grow as they further solidified themselves in Australia in 2023, winning the hotly contested Rolling Stone “Readers’ Choice Award,” landing four triple j Hottest 100 charting singles, and launching their own carbon neutral beer Largo. Over the course of their career Lime Cordiale has been nominated for multiple ARIA Awards, completed numerous Australian and international headline tours, and played major festivals including The Great Escape and Latitude Festival in the UK and Groovin’ The Moo, Splendour In The Grass, Lost Paradise, NYE in the Park, Falls Festival, and Party in The Paddock in Australia.

Lime Cordiale has amassed over 500 million streams on Spotify, 40 million Apple Music streams, with YouTube views exceeding 30 million. Their infectious performances and genuine, generous interactions with their fans have made them one of Australia’s most in demand acts, playing to wildly enthusiastic crowds across Australia and overseas.

Enough of the Sweet Talk Australian Album Tour with Ball Park Music

Thursday 3 October - HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday 5 October - Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 8 October - John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 11 October - Sunday - ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 13 October - Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Photo credit: Oliver Beg

Comments