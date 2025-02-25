Lily Seabird Shares Double Single & Details Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burlington-based songwriter Lily Seabird has shared two singles from her forthcoming album, Trash Mountain, due out April 4th via Lame-O Records. On the stunning “How far away,” she’s backed only by a piano played by Sam Atallah which makes for elegiac catharsis. “It was like you were coming to wake us back up” sees Seabird vividly paint a brief moment of seeing a person outside her house who bears an uncanny resemblance to her dearly deceased.

On the singles, Seabird shares “‘How far away’ closes Side A of Trash Mountain and ‘It was like…’ opens Side B, but they're about the same subject, so it's nice to have them paired together today. The videos were captured in New Orleans last month during a record snowstorm. I was visiting with one of my best friends—it felt funny that we seemed to have brought the weather with us from Vermont.”

Since 2023, Seabird’s life has been in perpetual motion, spending nearly half of that time on the road performing her own music and as a touring bassist with Greg Freeman, Lutalo, and Liz Cooper. While she thrives in transit, back home she is anchored by “Trash Mountain,” a pink house surrounded by other artists and creatives situated on a decommissioned landfill site at the back of Burlington’s Old North End. Here, Seabird has found belonging, friendship, and inspiration. It’s a place that hosts artists, puts on shows, and has been passed along in her friend group for the better part of the decade. It’s a symbol of transition and stability: something always evolving and growing but never losing its soul.

Over nine delicate but sturdy tracks of intimate folk rock, Trash Mountain pares Seabird’s songwriting down to its most resonant essentials. It’s an album of unwelcome exits and uncertain futures, but there’s resiliency and hope at its core. It is Seabird’s most confident and immediate effort to date.

Last month, Seabird announced the record with the almost titular lead single “Trash Mountain (1pm),” a track that channels the overwhelming comedown of returning home from tour into a spry blend of woozy slide guitar and harmonica. FADER said she “she paints vivid pictures,” Paste Magazine called it “breathtaking,” and Consequence, FLOOD Magazine and Stereogum all praised the single.

Trash Mountain follows 2024’s Alas, originally released as a limited cassette on Portland, OR label Bud Tapes before a groundswell of praise and acclaim led Lame-O Records to reissue the album on vinyl alongside a collection of acoustic demos and b-sides.

Where Seabird’s previous records—last year’s Alas, and 2021’s Beside Myself—were written over the course of a year, Trash Mountain practically poured out of Seabird: three months of songwriting in spring 2024, followed by four days of tracking with Kevin Copeland (Hannah Frances, Lightning Bug, Allegra Krieger) in his Southern Vermont studio in the summer. The condensed timeline allowed her to be present and process how differently her life looks now compared to a few years ago.

The condensed timeline allowed her to be present and process how differently her life looks now compared to a few years ago. She’s coped with transforming relationships and grief, as well as music’s awkward shift from a no-pressure, casual thing to do with friends to a career. Though working in environmental politics and community organizing brought her to Vermont from Pennsylvania, her disillusionment with systemic change led her to become a full-time musician. It’s a transition that requires deep self-reflection. “Songwriting is meditation for me,“ she says. “It’s the way I work through things and make sense of the world. Being on tour so much I've been writing more just to understand what's happening around me."

This summer Seabird will join Mikaela Davis in Philly and DC, and then embark on a run of headline dates, kicking off in Philadelphia on June 5th and heading to New York, Cambridge, Portland, Amherst, and home to Vermont before heading to Europe for End of the Road. Tickets available HERE.

LILY SEABIRD TOUR DATES:

May 15 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's*

May 16 Washington, DC – Songbyrd*

Jun 05 Philadelphia, PA – Ortlieb's

Jun 06 New York, NY – Night Club 101 #

Jun 07 Cambridge, MA – The Lilypad #

Jun 08 Portland, ME – TBA

Jun 19 Amherst, MA – The Drake*

Jun 20 Waterbury, VT – Zenbarn*

Aug 28-31 Dorset, UK – End of the Road Festival

* w/ Mikaela Davis

# w/ Hemlock

Photo credit: Eliza Callahan

