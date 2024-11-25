Lil Nas X Shares New Track 'need dat boy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum, chart-topping, award-winning artist Lil Nas X keeps the new music flowing with the release of his new track “need dat boy” now via Columbia Records.

The brooding, atmospheric track opens with a down tempo vibe as Nas shares his vulnerable and introspective thoughts, before later transitioning into an up-tempo house inspired rhythm where his direct confidence comes pouring out. Co-written by Lil Nas X himself, the song also features an interpolation of Trina’s 2000 hit “Pull Over.”

Lil Nas X remains an iconoclast through and through whose influence permeates every level of culture. He made history with his diamond-certified breakout single “Old Town Road,” emerging as the longest-running number one song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieving 17x-platinum certification, standing out as the second-highest certified single of all-time. Meanwhile, his platinum-certified full-length debut album Montero bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 upon release in 2021. Among dozens of accolades, he has garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest honoree of the Hal David Starlight Award.

He most recently contributed the energy-infused track “HERE WE GO!” to the Netflix film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F", which includes the iconic sample of the original “Axel F” theme song from the 1984 Beverly Hills Cop film, written and performed by Harold Faltermeyer.

