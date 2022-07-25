Lightning Seeds Drop Brand New Track 'Walk Another Mile'

After being welcomed back with open arms, Lightning Seeds continue their trajectory with the release of brand new track 'Walk Another Mile' - taken from their new album See You In The Stars, their first on new label BMG - out October 14th.

A sun-soaked, bouncing singalong, 'Walk Another Mile' is a juxtaposition, seeing Ian Broudie tackling subject matters a little darker.

"It's about two imaginary people arguing about the end of a relationship and blaming each other," he explains. "I had that thought and was thinking about endings. I was listening to a lot of Northern Soul, and the little vignettes you can get in those songs. I love writers who can do that, write stories - Squeeze, The Kinks, Eminem. I always start off doing that, but end up nowhere near it, so this song is the closest I'm going to get to that."

This intoxicating 10 track collection is tunefully, emotionally, uplifting and kick started the summer with the feel good warmth of first track 'Sunshine' - listen here. One of the album highlights, 'Emily Smiles', was co-written with Specials man Terry Hall, whom Ian wrote Jollification's 'Lucky You' with.

All songs on this ten track opus were written and recorded in short bursts over the last three years. The first two songs recorded were a pair written with the Coral's James Skelly: 'Great To Be Alive' and 'Live To Love You'.

"I always think music's like attack and defense in football -or like politics - or like life. It's about balance," Broudie says. "And achieving that is the challenge for me."

In 33 years as a recording artist, the man who is Lightning Seeds has sold a lot of records. Those include a million copies of Jollification, the 1994 album whose platinum-tipped success was spearheaded by era-capturing hit single "Change", and which Broudie recently celebrated with a sold-out, 25th anniversary tour.

Broudie composed "Three Lions" as the official England song for Euro '96. With lyrics by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, the song hit Number One and became a genuinely era-defining anthem - and one with a remarkable afterlife, as it regained the top slot two years later, during the 1998 World Cup in France. It was everywhere during last summer's Euros, too, wasn't it? Football didn't quite come home (again), but one of the Nineties greatest songs did.

Much like the sound of Ian's voice, like an old friend coming back into your life.

The band will also embark on a 14 date UK tour later this year kicking off October 27th in Cambridge and finishing November 26th in Sheffield. They play London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire November 4th.

Listen to the new single here: