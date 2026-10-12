Levine Music Names Jazz Program After Ella Fitzgerald

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Levine Music's jazz program will be named the Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Program, recognizing a multi-year leadership gift from the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation. The gift will expand jazz education and performance opportunities at Levine, including the launch of a new scholarship-supported ensemble for advanced young jazz musicians.

The investment comes as Levine celebrates its 50th anniversary and looks toward the future of music education in the National Capital Region. A centerpiece of the expanded program will be a new Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Combo, which will be the premier performing ensemble for the program. Students accepted into this advanced, audition-based ensemble will receive scholarships that support their musical study and provide opportunities for intensive ensemble work, coaching, and performance.

The Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Program will also encompass all of Levine's jazz offerings, including private lessons, classes, and ensembles for musicians of all ages; JazzFest, an annual performance and master class with world-renowned guest artists; and jazz and blues jams throughout the year that are open to community musicians of all ages.

Levine faculty member and drummer Kelton Norris has been appointed the Ella Fitzgerald Chair of Jazz and Contemporary Studies to lead the expanded program. Norris has led the Levine Jazz Band since 2025 and holds degrees in Music Education from the University of Southern Mississippi and Jazz Performance from Northern Illinois University.

The announcement coincides with Levine's yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary, which continues with Levine's 50th Birthday Bash on Sunday, September 27, from 2 to 5 PM. The free, family-friendly celebration will feature a live performance of Peter and the Wolf and The Toy Symphony with guest artists from Really Inventive Stuff, fun, music-related activities, cake, and ice cream. For more - https://www.levinemusic.org/.

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