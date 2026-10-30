Levi Randolph Releases Indie-Folk Single OPEN ROAD

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Rising indie-folk artist Levi Randolph released his new single, 'Open Road,' on October 30th, 2026. Available via streaming platforms worldwide, the single is described as a burst of fresh air that gleams with optimism and nostalgia.

Recorded in 2025 at Denver's Reach Studios, 'Open Road' serves as a mantra to how Levi Randolph plans to live his life moving forward. Recruiting a roster of friends including Luke Pesce on electric guitar, Evan Haynes on drums, and Weston Obermeyer on bass, the single is the output of a collaborative effort.

Enlisting the production efforts of producers Cory Cullinan and Riley Max, 'Open Road' has a Mountain West feel to it. Taking a page from the notebooks of 2010s' folk acts like Mumford & Sons or Bon Iver, the single is described as sounding like something never heard before, yet simultaneously like it came straight from a time capsule.

Through Levi Randolph's lyrics, there's an autumnal flavor of flannel-drenched indie folk akin to Noah Kahan present. Sonically, 'Open Road' is described as warm yet introspective, leaving room to imagine what the album ahead will sound like.

About Levi Randolph

At 20 years old, Levi Randolph has been defined as a 'young Ben Platt.' 'Open Road' is the first single from his debut record, following up on 2023's Opus 1.

Based in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Randolph has found his sound using life experience to fuel his musicality. He spent his youth playing piano, while also playing violin in orchestras throughout his childhood. He later began playing guitar, which evolved into one of his primary mediums of creation. He combined these different facets in his debut single, 2022's 'With You.'

While actively carving a path for himself in television and stage, Randolph has personally mixed the entirety of the single and the record to come. His released single serves as a preview of the album and a testament to the work he has put into building himself as an artist—one who hopes to bring together a community of people who can feel, experience, and explore the world in a similar way.









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