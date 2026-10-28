Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: IN THE DARK Expands UK Tour With 12 New 2027 Dates
The 70-minute production features a new show called PULSE alongside the existing HUSH program at historic venues across England.
IN THE DARK, a live music experience performed entirely in darkness, began its first ever UK tour this week at Bristol Cathedral on 29 October, with 12 further dates now announced for 2027. The tour follows several sold-out seasons in London and will now run through to 20 February 2027.
As well as touring outside the capital for the first time, audiences at its London dates will be treated to an entirely new production created especially for the tour: PULSE.
The 70-minute show is performed completely in the dark, with a company of 30 live musicians and vocalists moving silently through the venue, entirely unamplified around, through and amongst a seated audience who wear eye masks throughout.
There is no stage. There is no lighting of any kind. With sight removed entirely, the senses recalibrate, and the audience's attention shifts wholly to the sound - heightened, visceral, ever changing live 360 sound wall of live music that moves, swells and recedes around every seat in the room.
The 2026 leg calls at Bristol Cathedral, Chichester Cathedral, St Albans Cathedral, All Saints Hove, Tewkesbury Abbey and Guildford Cathedral, alongside London dates at St John's Hyde Park, Southwark Cathedral and St Andrew's Holborn.
The newly announced 2027 dates take In The Dark to Salisbury Cathedral, Chester Cathedral, Lichfield Cathedral, Stoke Kings Hall, Rochester Cathedral, Gloucester Cathedral, Norwich Cathedral, Peterborough Cathedral, Lancing College, King's Lynn Minster, Beverley Minster and Coventry Cathedral. Each date features a matinee and an evening performance.
These historic buildings, centuries old and built to carry sound, become part of the performance itself – each venue's natural acoustic shaping the show as much as the musicians do.
The tour brings HUSH, In The Dark's show built around slowing down and switching off the outside world, with arrangements of songs by Sigur Rós, Coldplay, Ólafur Arnalds, Mumford & Sons and more.
At its London dates, audiences will experience PULSE for the first time: a more propulsive, rhythm-driven production, built around the same musicians and immersive approach, with reworkings of songs by M83, Nils Frahm, The Cinematic Orchestra, Bon Iver and Peter Gabriel.
In The Dark was founded by Andrea Cockerton in Cambridge in 2017, growing from its original sold-out shows into a full London season in 2024, performed by professional musicians drawn from the West End, the Royal College of Music, the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and other leading institutions. That season won the Offies Assessors' Choice award, and In The Dark has since presented more than 60 performances to over 12,000 people.
Tickets are on sale here.
2026 Tour Dates
29 October — Bristol Cathedral (Hush)
30 October — St John's Hyde Park (Pulse)
31 October — St John's Hyde Park (Pulse)
7 November — Southwark Cathedral (Pulse)
12 November — Chichester Cathedral (Hush)
13 November — St Albans Cathedral (Hush)
14 November — All Saints Hove (Hush)
26 November — St Andrew's Holborn (Pulse)
10 December — St John's Hyde Park (Pulse)
11 December — St John's Hyde Park (Pulse)
12 December — Tewkesbury Abbey (Hush)
17 December — Guildford Cathedral (Hush)
2027 Tour Dates
7 January — Salisbury Cathedral (Hush)
14 January — Chester Cathedral (Hush)
15 January — Lichfield Cathedral (Hush)
16 January — Stoke Kings Hall (Hush)
23 January — Rochester Cathedral (Hush)
29 January — Gloucester Cathedral (Hush)
5 February — Norwich Cathedral (Hush)
6 February — Peterborough Cathedral (Hush)
17 February — Lancing College (Hush)
18 February — King's Lynn Minster (Hush)
19 February — Beverley Minster (Hush)
20 February — Coventry Cathedral (Hush)
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