Lenny Kravitz Releases 12th Studio Album 'Blue Electric Light'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lenny Kravitz releases his highly anticipated new album Blue Electric Light via Roxie Records/BMG.

Written and recorded by Kravitz in his studio in the Bahamas, Blue Electric Light is the rock icon’s 12th album and his first full-length musical offering in five years. “Paralyzed,” the latest single from Blue Electric Light was released on Monday, May 20, alongside the announcement of Kravitz’s Blue Electric Light Las Vegas residency set to take place this October.

Timeless. Explosive. Romantic. Inspiring. How else to characterize Blue Electric Light? The project is an impassioned suite of songs that emphasizes Kravitz’s mastery of deep-soul rock ‘n’ roll and is the latest contribution of a man whose music—not to mention his singular style—continues to inspire millions the world over.

Focus track “Paralyzed” punctuates the album’s slew of singles with a love-drunk groove, featuring tinges of psychedelic and heavy, blues-based influences. Kravitz’s razor sharp vocals cut through fuzzy guitar riffs and hazy synths, swelling to a gut-wrenching final plea: “Babe without your love I’m paralyzed.” Released to fans early on Monday, May 20, the single was spotlighted as the cover of Apple’s New Music Daily.

“Paralyzed” followed singles “TK421” and “Human.” Energetic, funky and sexy all-around, Kravitz packed a punch right out of the gate with “TK421,” which was lauded by the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone and People. Follow up single “Human” is an “absolutely infectious” anthem (Forbes), “stuffed with a thick groove of clattering percussion, chimes and a soaring chorus” (USA Today). Watch Kravitz perform “Human” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon HERE.

Overall, on the album, Kravitz's talents as a writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist resonate as he wrote and played most of the instruments himself, with longtime guitarist Craig Ross. Ultimately, he crafted 12 tracks that are reflective of his legacy as a genre-breaking trailblazer, yet also firmly entrenched in the energy of the 21st century and beyond.

Ahead of the release of Blue Electric Light, it was announced that Kravitz will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on June 1st at Wembley Stadium in London, uniting football and music fans around the world. Additionally, on Monday, May 20, Kravitz announced a special slate of Las Vegas dates at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The Blue Electric Light Las Vegas residency will run on October 18-19, 23, 25 & 26.

Recently, Kravitz was immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, received the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and was honored by the CFDA with their “Fashion Icon Award” for his role as not only one of rock's most esteemed musicians, but also a major fashion influence. As a relentless creative force—musician, writer, producer, actor, author, designer—Lenny Kravitz continues to be a global dynamic presence throughout music, art and culture. Coming up next, Kravitz will deliver Blue Electric Light directly to fans with an extensive worldwide tour, which kicks off in Hamburg, Germany on June 23.

Further information on Lenny Kravitz, Blue Electric Light and upcoming tour dates can be found at lennykravitz.com.

BLUE ELECTRIC LIGHT TRACKLISTING:

1. It's Just Another Fine Day (In This Universe of Love)

2. TK421

3. Honey

4. Paralyzed

5. Human

6. Let It Ride

7. Stuck in the Middle

8. Bundle of Joy

9. Love Is My Religion

10. Heaven

11. Spirit in My Heart

12. Blue Electric Light

ABOUT LENNY KRAVITZ

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Reveling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, the writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY® Awards.

In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic “Road To Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin. The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film’s end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song - Motion Picture”, a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song,” and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film” for the soul-stirring anthem.

In addition to his twelve albums, which have sold 50 million worldwide, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. In 2022, he launched his own ultra-premium spirits brand, Nocheluna Sotol—a distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography. His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, also landed him on The New York Times’ Best Sellers List. Kravitz currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty’s Y cologne and is the global ambassador for luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multidimensional artist has also segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger

Comments