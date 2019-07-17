Lee Scratch Perry To Release ROOTZ REGGAE DUB On 9/13

Right after a U.S. tour two years ago, dub reggae legend Lee "Scratch" Perry recorded 12 new tracks in Negril to a reggae combination mixed by Spacewave, working with backing musicians Speak Easy. Adding percussion from Larry McDonald and backing harmonies from Detroit-based female trio Dames Brown and The Groovematist, the new album was completed just in time for a double-12" vinyl special edition ("Rootz Reggae Dub - Special Edition") for April's Record Store Day.



This new collection from Lee "Scratch" Perry was one of the best selling vinyl albums for this year's Record Store Day. A digital release (streaming, download, and CD) of the album is now coming on September 13, and this promises to be led by new music videos for "Sun Is Shining (Over You)" in July and the radio edit of "Evil Man Loose In The World" in August.



This Grammy-winning artist, songwriter, and producer channels more of a roots reggae sound for this project and continues his commentary on spirituality, good and evil, and the human condition.

Track Listing

Sun Is Shining (Over You)

Stir It Up (In The Pot)

Some Day Play, Right Now Stay

Evil Man Loose In The World

Punky Reggae Party

When Will The War Be Over

Like A Megawave

Speak Easy On A Quiet Moonless Night

You All Know What To Do

Ever Forward

Stop Killing Your Brothers Down

Rewind





