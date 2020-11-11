Lee Brice Takes Home CMA Award for 'Musical Event of the Year'

The song, produced by late songwriter and producer, Busbee, was a hit for the artists.

Country music powerhouse and Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, is celebrating his win at this year's CMA Awards for "Musical Event of the Year" for his single with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." The song, produced by late songwriter and producer, Busbee, was a hit for the artists - quickly climbing to #1 at Country radio.

"I can't even begin to express the gratitude I have for this single moment. GOD IS SO GOOD!," says Brice. "Quarantined, locked off from the world, my family, my babies, and yet I've been feeling more reflective and more grateful in the silence than I have in a really long time. Just when I truly believe I couldn't ask for a single thing more, y'all hit me with this! Y'all, thank you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carly - thank you for believing in me! Thank you, CMA! Thank you to my fans for being the best and I'm looking forward to this upcoming year with you all!"

Pearce will be performing the single at this evening's award show alongside Lady A's Charles Kelley, who is stepping in for Brice while he quarantines at home following a positive COVID diagnosis.

Tune-in to ABC at 8/7c for all CMA Award winners and performances as we celebrate Country music's biggest night.

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 2.3 billion on-demand streams, and three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He is currently #1 at Country Radio with his fastest rising single career to date, "One of Them Girls," which follows his #1 with Carly Pearce on "I Hope You're Happy Now" and his #1 just prior to that, "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he is a member of the company's "Billionaires Club," becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken eight radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," and "One Of Them Girls." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020.

