Aug. 14, 2019  
Lee Bains II & the Glory Fires Announce Fall Tour Dates

In September, Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires will be back on the road in the US, playing shows all over the East Coast, Midwest, Southern states, and points in between. Along the way, they'll be joined by friends The Trillbillies, Nana Grizol, and Loamlands.

Last August, the band released Live at the Nick, a document of a two night stand in their hometown of Birmingham, AL. Taped at the culmination of more than six months of touring for their 2017 2xLP Youth Detention, these shows took place at a tense moment for the band, personally and also politically -- with Roy Moore then still in the running for a US Senate seat.

LEE BAINS III & THE GLORY FIRES ON TOUR


9.26 - Nashville, TN @ East Room *
9.27 - Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggos *
9.28 - Lexington, KY @ Green Lantern *
9.29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Motr Pub *
9.30 - Bloomington, IN @ Back Door %
10.1 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle %
10.2 - Madison, WI @ Mickeys %
10.3 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Hook %
10.4 - Green Bay, WI @ Lyric Room %
10.5 - Milwaukee, WI @ High Dive %
10.6 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop #
10.7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto %
10.8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory %
10.9 - Hartford, CT @ Hanging Hills Brewery %
10.10 - Boston, MA @ O'Brien's %
10.11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle %
10.12 - Fredericksburg, VA @ Fredericksburg All Ages %
10.13 - Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong %
10.14 - Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared
10.15 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St
10.16 - Richmond, VA @ Wonderland
10.17 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook ^
10.18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^
10.19 - Birmingham, AL @ The Nick ^

* w/ The Trillbillies
% w/ Nana Grizol
# w/ Mike Watt
^ w/ Loamlands



