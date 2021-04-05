Leah Nobel & Forest Blakk Share Amazon Original Collaboration Of 'Beginning Middle End'

Today, Leah Nobel releases an Amazon Original collaboration of her song "Beginning Middle End" feat. Forest Blakk. Originally featured in Netflix's To All The Boys: Always and Forever with 20 million combined global streams, this reimagined version with Forest Black on the song for the first time is available now to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"Forest and I are new friends, brought together by this song and the power of FaceTime," says Nobel. "We are based in different parts of the country, him in Los Angeles and me in Nashville, so video chatting was the only real way for us to connect during these times." She continues, "Forest currently has a beautifully sincere love song that is making its way up the charts called 'If You Love Her' so I knew he would be a great fit for adding a verse to 'Beginning Middle End.' When we chatted I gave him some backstory about the song and it's role in 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' and then gave him some space to create. Quinn Redmond, who co-wrote and produced 'Beginning Middle End' stitched together our vocals to create this new version."

"One minute you're sitting at home wondering what your day has in store and the next you're on a FaceTime call with a new friend halfway across the country talking about the ins and outs of a love song," adds Blakk. "That's pretty much how this story goes. I felt connected to 'Beginning Middle End' after the very first listen and knew that I wanted to put my spin on the second verse. I'm grateful for the opportunity and for Leah and Quinn trusting me to add to their already beautiful song."

Multidimensional artist and songwriter, Leah Nobel delivers a genre bending sound that blurs the line between folk, pop and alternative, always with a heavy focus on lyrics. Born and raised in Phoenix, AZ, she began writing songs in her late teens and got her start playing shows in her college town of Flagstaff, AZ and post college years in Austin, TX before later moving to Nashville, TN. Signed to Big Yellow Dog Music, Nobel's songs have been featured in ad campaigns for brands like Apple, Motorola, DSW and Patrón, with sync placements on TV shows including Grey's Anatomy and Lucifer. Her debut full-length album Running In Borrowed Shoes released in 2019, garnering acclaim from press including NPR's Weekend Edition, Wild Honey Pie, Garden & Gun and more.

Amazon Music listeners can find Leah Nobel and Forest Blakk's Amazon Original collaboration of "Beginning Middle End" on Amazon Music's Acoustic Chill playlist, the perfect playlist to relax and unwind. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Leah Nobel and Forest Blakk" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Leah Nobel and Forest Blakk, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Listen here: