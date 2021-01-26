Law & Chaos Release New Single & Video 'Missus 2nd Place'

Locally renowned blues guitarist, TJ Sullivan, and singer-songwriter and trumpet player, Nick Andrea, better known as Law & Chaos, bring a unique style of blues infused with rock and jazz flavorings in their latest single "Missus 2nd Place," available on all digital platforms on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Written by Nick Andrea, Rick Jones and TJ Sullivan and produced by Craig T. Fall (Roger Miller, Stevie Wonder, Greg Campbell) of Eldora Grande Studios, "Missus 2nd Place," is the first installment in a dark blues trilogy exploring the journey from the depths of addiction and betrayal to the road back both to family and sanity.

Andrea provided insight into the story behind the song, "No matter how far we stray from doing right by the people we love, there is a pathway home- if you have the courage to take it." He states that although the song is not strictly autobiographical, it admittedly contains elements of his escape from personal demons and a return to those who matter the most.

The music video for "Missus 2nd Place," now available on YouTube, was shot in a film noir style which pays homage to movie classics such as "Double Indemnity." The video starts at sunrise on a park bench in the historic Los Angeles landmark, MacArthur Park, and takes the audience on a journey through the urban decay of the city passing through the pristine San Bernardino Mountains- the perfect metaphor for the travels away from despair in the song. The video was directed and produced by Craig T. Fall of Eldora Grande Studios.

Law & Chaos brings a fresh and original sound by inserting more contemporary elements into solid jazz and blues foundations, presenting their stories in a unique and thought-provoking way.

Law & Chaos' soulful veteran blues guitarist TJ Sullivan brings the bedrock of the group's traditional influences. His journey has been a true musician's dream. Starting at the age of five, Sullivan quickly mastered his craft, launching a lifelong career that spans eight solo albums, among them They Call Me Thelonius James, Cliffside Chronicles and Old Schools Blues. He gained notoriety as a three-time winner of the Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society's Duo/Solo competition (2010, 2011, 2013) earning the right to represent the Society at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. TJ's style is marked by a seamless blending of country-blues and jazz influences.

Trumpet player, lead vocalist and songwriter Nick Andrea builds upon the throwback horn stylings with distinctive melodies and smooth but gritty lead vocals, described by one contemporary as "velvet sandpaper." He began playing his instrument as a young boy, before taking a 30-year break to pursue a successful law career. He is now back and bringing creativity that is innovative while remaining true to the traditional musical roots.

