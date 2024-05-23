Lava La Rue Shares New Single 'LOVEBITES'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Landing in the wake of the announcement of Lava La Rue’s eagerly awaited debut album, STARFACE due July 19th via Dirty Hit, and previous vulnerable offering “Humanity”, Lava’s new single “LOVEBITES” is a self-confessed “insufferable gay anthem”.

A truly addictive track “LOVEBITES'' sees Lava musing over the fact that her “girlfriend has a boyfriend” - it’s a queer love song that the young artist craved growing up, especially in an alt music space. The new single also accompanies the exciting news of Lava supporting Remi Wolf on select dates for the Big Ideas North American tour this September, kicking off on September 10th in Santa Barbara and wrapping in Philadelphia on September 27th - full list of dates below. Tickets on sale now HERE.

Speaking on “LOVEBITES”, Lava shares: “Lovebites is about being a lover’s lover. In the context of the album it’s about a gender fluid alien falling in love with a human girl who has a boyfriend. I amalgamated my own experiences with the love triangle you see in Doctor Who between the Doctor, Rose (Billie Piper), and Mickey (Noel Clarke)."

﻿“The whole song with all the lyrics/storyline/epic melodies was pretty much completed within an hour of its conception in West Hollywood at Aaron’s (Apob) house. I was in a really prince-y mood and once Aaron laid down that bassline & drums then put a microphone in my hand whole song just started pouring out of me like a confession.”

STARFACE is a conceptual psychedelic sci-fi romance album centered around the narrative of an eponymous gender-fluid musical space alien sent to planet Earth to study the reasons why humans are so self-destructive. This thematic exploration adds an intriguing layer to the album, promising listeners an immersive experience that goes beyond the boundaries of conventional music storytelling. As Lava La Rue's debut LP, STARFACE, is undoubtedly set to make a significant impact on the music landscape, solidifying their status as an ever-growing artist to watch in 2024.

Remi Wolf Big Ideas Tour Dates

September 10 — Santa Barbara Bowl — Santa Barbara, CA

September 11 — Frost Amphitheater — Stanford, CA

September 13 — Edgefield — Troutdale, OR

September 14 — The Orpheum — Vancouver, BC

September 18 — Palace Theatre — St. Paul, MN

September 19 — Aragon Ballroom — Chicago, IL

September 20 — Royal Oak Music Theatre — Royal Oak, MI

September 22 — Kemba Live (fka Express Live) — Columbus, OH

September 24 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA

September 26 — Stage AE — Pittsburgh, PA

September 27 — The Fillmore Philadelphia — Philadelphia, PA

Lava La Rue / STARFACE (Dirty Hit) ﻿Tracklisting

A Star Journey Begins… Better ft Cuco Manifestation Manifesto Push N Shuv STARFACE’s Descent ft tendai Aerial Head Poison Cookie ft Audrey Nuna Friendship’s Death (1987) FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft NiNE8 & Feux INTERPLANETARY HOPPIN ft So!YoON! LOVEBITES CHANGE Humanity Second Hand Sadness ft yunè pinku Shell Of You Sandown Beach Celestial Destiny ft bb sway

About Lava La Rue

A defining talent on London’s music scene - and a founding member of NiNE8 Collective - West London native Lava La Rue is a true creative powerhouse. Equally recognized for their artistic vision, Lava’s directorial work has ended up with them being co-signed by the Tate Modern, heading talks at the BFI, and creatively directing a Live TV performance for the 2023 Brit Awards. Since their 2018 online debut performing single “Widdit” on Colors Berlin they’ve released four critically-acclaimed EPs, each navigating their upbringing and influences that range from Gorillaz to the Clash and David Bowie. In 2022, with the genre-bending Hi Fidelity EP, Lava began transforming their sound into something more guitar-driven, a transitional project that features collaborations with Foster The People’s Isom Innis and Biig Piig. “I wanted to drop one last project that acts as the bridge between the Lava that debuted, the one everyone knows, and the person I’m becoming,” they explained, and this year they’re finally fully diving into a blend of alternative indie and psychedelic rock; binding together a generation of listeners who’ve long sought something queer and gear shifting in that space. Lava La Rue’s long-awaited debut album STARFACE is an epic sci-fi-inspired adventure that, at its lyrical core, is concerned about what makes us human. Exploring various genre influences from funk to dance to alt-rock and featuring collaborations from Cuco, Audrey Nuna, tendai, and more, Lava La Rue has marked their arrival with their eyes set on world domination.

Photo credit: Claryn Chong

