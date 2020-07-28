Lauv Releases Video For 'Love Somebody'

Today, Lauv releases the video for "Love Somebody," a track off of his surprise Without You EP released last month. Since its release, "Love Somebody" has surpassed over 15 million streams. The intimate video was directed by Hunter Lyon (blackbear, Whethan) and premiered on MTV Live and mtvU.

Watch below!

Lauv's Without You EP released last month featured 4 tracks that were all written and produced during quarantine with Amy Allen (Halsey, Selena Gomez), DallasK (Fifth Harmony) and Johnny Simpson (Christina Aguilera, Ava Max), among others. In conjunction, Lauv also released the quarantine made video for lead track "Dishes."

Lauv's debut album ~how i'm feeling~ released in March as a Top 20 album in 10 territories, including #9 in UK and #5 in AU, with over 1.5 billion streams on the album to date.

