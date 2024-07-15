Laurie Berkner to Release New Halloween Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beloved kids’ musician Laurie Berkner gives the season of costumes, candy, and jack-o’-lanterns a “BOO-st” with her very first Halloween album. A Laurie Berkner Halloween is set for release on September 6, 2024.

A Laurie Berkner Halloween treats little tricksters to an assortment of songs Laurie has written through the years, plus several brand-new releases that celebrate the fun of Halloween and the fall season for young children.

“I am so thrilled to be releasing this Halloween album!” says Laurie Berkner. “I loved writing songs about ghosts that play peek-a-boo, pumpkins, owls, and mischievous witches. I loved being steeped in the imagination of dressing up and the excitement of getting treats. My hope is that this combination of new and familiar songs provides a soundtrack that adds a little extra magic to the Halloween season for the kids and families who listen.”

A Laurie Berkner Halloween includes gross motor movement songs, fingerplays, call-and-response songs, counting songs, animal songs, songs to let kids’ imaginations run free, and more. The mix of musical styles and production ranges from a cappella (“Moon Moon Moon,” “The Itsy Bitsy Spider”) to the full Laurie Berkner Band plus horns (“Choc-o-lot In My Pock-o-lot”).

Laurie Berkner designed the album to take listeners on a musical trip, starting on the “Halloween Train,” then deciding “What Am I Gonna Be (For Halloween)?,” followed by picking out a pumpkin (“I Picked One Pumpkin”) and playing peek-a-boo with a friendly ghost (“Peek-A-Boo Ghost”). Everyone dances to the “Monster Boogie,” plays a game with two witch friends (”Which Witch”), goes trick-or-treating (“Trick Or Treat”), and takes a “Hayride” before quieting down with “The Owls” in their nest and discovering “What Falls In The Fall?”

This autumn adventure wraps up with a variety of Halloween friends riding an elevator in “Waiting For The Elevator (Halloween version)” and arriving at a dance party (“Monster Boogie [Dance Remix]”) before revisiting Laurie’s peek-a-boo game to say good-bye.

A Laurie Berkner Halloween will be available on all major streaming and digital platforms.

ABOUT LAURIE BERKNER:

Recognized as “the queen of kids’ music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network’s Jack’s Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids,

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner’s Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three children’s musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children’s Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

What sets Laurie apart? She displays an instinctive understanding of children’s natural rhythms and energy, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents and caregivers happily along for the ride. Laurie finds inspiration in her audience. “I want to create songs that matter for children,” she says. “I was singing once and saw a four-year-old girl shut her eyes and start swaying to the music. I thought, ‘That’s the reason I got into music.’ It keeps me wanting to do more.”

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie “the undisputed queen of kindie rock.” The New York Times dubbed her “the Adele of the preschool crowd.” The Wall Street Journal called Laurie “one of the most popular children’s performers in America … her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grownups.” NPR’s All Things Considered declared, “Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights August - December 2024

Aug. 3 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

Aug. 25 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Sept. 7 - Overland Park, KS - KU Edwards Campus

Sept. 15 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk

Oct. 20 - Fairfax, VA - Center for the Arts, George Mason University

Oct. 26 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

Nov. 9 - New York, NY - Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture

Nov. 23 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theatre

Dec. 14 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

Dec. 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Comments