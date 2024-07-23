Lauren Daigle to Release 'Sessions' Album in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time GRAMMY Award Winner and multi-platinum selling performing artist Lauren Daigle will release a very special collection of reimagined songs entitled Sessions, on August 16th. Recorded live in front of a limited audience, the 8-tracks highlight the beauty in the songcraft and purity of Daigle vocal prowess. In a first for Daigle, Sessions will be available on numbered limited-edition vinyl variant in addition to digital platforms.

“I love that we’re able to share versions of these songs that people might not have heard before,” shares Daigle. “I think it’s what makes them special. I also thought it’d be cool to add something a little different, something we’ve never done before, so I thought what better, more poignant song is there than Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful”. It’s up there on my list of all-time favorites.”

Sessions marks the debut release of the recordings captured at SiriusXM, which were previously only heard during the original performances. The Apple Music performances will now be available for the first time across all streaming platforms. Sessions includes her rendition of Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful,” two new versions of her recently Gold Certified hit “Thank God I Do,” her current radio single, “Be Okay” and the first new recording of her 6x Platinum smash “You Say.”

Sessions Tracklist

Side A (SiriusXM)

1. Thank God I Do

2. You’re All I’ll Take With Me

3. Be Okay

4. These Are The Days

Side B (Apple Music)

5. You Say

6. You Are So Beautiful

7. 21 Days

8. Thank God I Do

Daigle recently wrapped the long-awaited European Leg of The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour including sold out performances in London, Manchester, and Amsterdam. The tour will make its debut in the US on July 29th in Columbus, OH with stops in Amphitheaters across the states including Brandon, MS, Colorado Springs, CO, and Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping September 5th in Honolulu, HI. The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour features many of Daigle’s #1s including her groundbreaking 6x Platinum smash “You Say,” 2x Platinum hit “Rescue,” “Look Up Child,” her latest No.1 and Gold Certified GRAMMY Nominated “Thank God I Do.”

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy®, seven-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. Since the release of her GRAMMY® Award-winning, 2x platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child, which included the 6x platinum-certified hit “You Say,” Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. Her recent GRAMMY Nominated and Mike Elizondo-produced, 23-song, self-titled album’s debut single, “Thank God I Do,” gave Daigle her 6th Billboard No. 1 and was recently certified Gold. She’s garnered over a billion streams and wowed crowds for years with sold-out US and international tours. Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a huge global fanbase.

