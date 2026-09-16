Laufey Signs to Interscope Records/Verve Records
The Icelandic artist wrapped her 70-date A Matter of Time global arena tour and has collaborated with Barbra Streisand and Norah Jones.
Two-time GRAMMY winner Laufey has signed to Interscope Records/Verve Records after establishing an extraordinary career as an internationally renowned independent artist. Over the past six years, she's amassed over seven billion combined global streams across three studio albums, been named one of TIME's 2025 Women of the Year, been made an Icelandic Knight by Iceland's President, a New York Times best-selling author and played sold-out shows at the world's most prestigious venues. She's won the GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album twice – for 2023's Bewitched and 2025's A Matter of Time. With her distinctive music, she's introduced a new generation to jazz and classical music and often performed with symphony orchestras around the world.
Last Saturday, Laufey wrapped up her 70-date A Matter of Time global arena tour in front of a sold-out crowd of over 17,000 fans in Mexico City. In August 2026, she celebrated the arts with the fourth annual 'A Very Laufey Day,' for which she curated events in 75 cities across 25+ countries. The festivities featured live performances (including symphony orchestras, ballet, jazz, opera, theater and a limited-edition concert series presented in 10 cities around the globe by Candlelight) plus events in museums, libraries, bookstores, cafes/coffee shops, yogurt/ice cream shops and more. All proceeds from the event's brand collaborations and merch sales went to The Laufey Foundation, which makes education and resources more accessible to young musicians. Laufey is currently at work on new music.
About Laufey
Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) has captivated a generation with virtuosic songs of love and self-discovery by manifesting her vision of jazz and classical-infused pop music. Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021's Typical of Me, whose striking single 'Street by Street' debuted at #1 on Icelandic radio—the first of many achievements that have grown to include two GRAMMY Awards, seven billion combined global streams, a social media audience of over 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, being named one of TIME's 2025 Women of the Year and being made an Icelandic Knight by Iceland's President, an honor called The Order of the Falcon. She's sold-out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, multiple nights at Madison Square Garden and Crypto.com Arena, and London's Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the National Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Noah Kahan, Hozier, Jon Batiste and RAYE; and collaborated on records with artists including Barbra Streisand, Role Model, Beabadoobee and Norah Jones. The deluxe version of her much-lauded 2025 album A Matter of Time has been released, and her first children's book, Mei Mei The Bunny, became a New York Times Bestseller.
About Interscope Geffen A&M
Combining the legacies of three of the most influential record labels in modern music history, Interscope Geffen A&M embarked on a new tradition of musical achievement with its unification on January 1, 1999. Headed by Chairman and CEO John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M is a major force in global music, developing chart-topping artists across a wide range of musical genres including rock, rap, R&B, pop and alternative. Interscope Geffen A&M is part of Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company. www.interscope.com
About Verve Records
Founded in 1956 by impresario Norman Granz in order to create a fair and just label home for Ella Fitzgerald, Verve Records has become home to some of the most pioneering acts in music, including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, The Velvet Underground, Frank Zappa, Dizzy Gillespie, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Oscar Peterson, Sarah Vaughan, and more. Today, the label continues this rich legacy with artists such as Jon Batiste, Kurt Vile, Samara Joy, Arooj Aftab, Diana Krall, aron!, Sparklmami, and more. https://www.ververecords.com/
Photo Credit: Nicole Mago
Photo Credit: Nicole Mago
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