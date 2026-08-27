Wasia Project Shares Gerd Janson Remix of "VOGUE," U.K./Europe Tour Set

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Rising duo Wasia Project, siblings Will Gao and Olivia Hardy, have partnered with German dance icon Gerd Janson for a new remix of their song 'Vogue,' released today.

'Wasia Project already had an irresistible groove in its original version,' says Janson. 'My job was simply to concentrate on that, to emphasize and enhance it in order to firmly place it on the dance floor. In the best case, I did the glorious history of really good pop songs turned into extended dance mixes justice. Hopefully, it brings as much joy as the original.'

Janson and Wasia Project have teased the remix at shows across the spring and summer, with fans eagerly awaiting the track ever since.

The song comes ahead of their anticipated debut album, Nocturne, out September 18 via AWAL Recordings.

Produced by longtime collaborator St. Francis Hotel (Adele, Little Simz, Arcade Fire), Nocturne is Wasia Project's first full-length album and marks a major step forward in the duo's creative evolution. Across the album's 12 tracks, Gao and Hardy lean into a more cathartic and emotionally charged sound that explores youth and identity, while continuing to dissolve the boundaries between genres and craft music that feels both deeply personal and collectively resonant.

Janson's remix follows a run of new music from Wasia Project, including 'Vogue' earlier this month, 'Whale Call,' 'Bleeding Gold' and '2515,' the latter of which i-D described as 'moving toward something darker and a little more confrontational.' 'Vogue,' 'Bleeding Gold' and '2515' each received their first play as Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1's New Music Show with Jack Saunders, and 'Whale Call' made its debut in Netflix's Heartstopper Forever.

Acclaimed live performers, Wasia Project will embark on their most extensive U.K. and European headline tour to date this fall, following a run of sold-out piano shows across Southeast Asia and Australia. The newly announced run includes stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more.

Hailed as 'a fast-rising youth pop phenomenon' by British Vogue and praised by The Guardian for their 'modern jazz and indie with a wisdom beyond their years,' Wasia Project has built a devoted audience with their distinctive, genre-defying blend of classical and contemporary pop. The new music follows the 2025 single, 'Letters From The Day,' and 2024's acclaimed Isotope EP, which earned praise from Wonderland, EUPHORIA, Clash Music and more. The project fueled sold-out headline tours across the U.K. and U.S., including two nights at both Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre and New York City's Irving Plaza, along with a show at New York City's legendary Blue Note. The duo has also shared stages with Laufey, Tom Odell and Rachel Chinouriri.

Formed in 2019, the London-based siblings draw on their Chinese-British heritage and classical music training to craft a distinctly global sound that explores themes of youth, identity and connection. The duo has been championed by British Vogue, The Guardian, NPR, GQ, DIY and Rolling Stone, and have graced the covers of NME, BRICKS, Dork and Notion.

Wasia Project Live

November 4–Glasgow, U.K.–Swg3 Galvanizers

November 6–Manchester, U.K.–New Century Hall

November 7–Leeds, U.K.–Leeds Beckett Student Union

November 8–Birmingham, U.K.–O2 Institute

November 10–Bristol, U.K.–O2 Academy

November 11–London, U.K.–Roundhouse

November 20–Paris, FR–Elysee Montmarte

November 22–Brussels, BE–La Madeleine

November 23–Amsterdam, NL–Melkweg

November 25–Berlin, DE–Astra Kulthurhaus

Tickets and more information are available at www.wasiaproject.com.

Photo Credit: Claryn Chong



Photo Credit: Claryn Chong

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