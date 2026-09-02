Kim Carnes to Release UNIVERSAL SONGS 10-CD Box Set

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Universal Songs marks the first time Kim Carnes has been compiled into a box set and it covers all the albums she recorded for A&M, EMI America and MCA from 1975-1988. The 10-disc set is set for release on October 23, 2026, and comes in a rigid slipcase, with discs housed in top opening digi-sleeves including the original album sleeves. A 24pp booklet includes a foreword written by Kim and an extensive essay by Christian John Wikane ('A Night at the Disco') completes the package.

Compiled in conjunction and with the full cooperation of Kim, Universal Songs also features a number of 12” dance mixes that have never been released on CD before. It also includes a handful of bonus tracks including her duets with Barbra Streisand (“Make No Mistake” written by Kim) and Kenny Rogers (“What About Me”) as well as the three new songs that were recorded for her Gypsy Honeymoon Best of released in 1993. Additionally, there will be a limited edition of 1,000 prints personally autographed by Kim.

“I think having all of these albums together in a box set is a wonderful overview of my writing and singing career. I began my career as a songwriter, and will always be a songwriter, first. It's all I ever wanted to do from the age of 3 years old.

Every song I write or song that I cover is from my heart. I have to love it. It has to be honest. It's all about the heart, and if it feels real and true. When I get fan mail, it touches me so deeply that a particular song has meant so much to that person or that I've helped them through a troubled time. I just want to touch people with my music. I want the listener to feel something, whether it makes you get up on the table and dance, or makes you nostalgic, makes you cry, makes you yearn ... just feel something,” said Kim Carnes.

Although best known for her worldwide smash hit 'Bette Davis Eyes' Kim Carnes already had a body of work under her belt. A multifaceted singer and in-demand songwriter she had already released four acclaimed albums and had chart success. Mostly notably in 1980 with a cover version of 'More Love', originally recorded by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles in 1967. But also, with the duet with Gene Cotton of her self-penned 'You're A Part Of Me' in 1978. In 1980 Kim and her husband Dave Ellingson wrote an entire album for Kenny Rogers called Gideon which went triple platinum including the top five single, “Don't Fall In Love With A Dreamer”… sung by Kim and Kenny.

But it was with the worldwide smash hit 'Bette Davis Eyes' that Kim hit the big time. It won a Grammy for 'best record of the year' and the accompanying album Mistaken Identity was also Number One worldwide and nominated for 'best album of the year'. 'Bette Davis Eyes' is one of the key tracks of the 80s and loved still to this day. The follow up album Voyeur was released in 1982 and the lead single 'Voyeur' was nominated for a Grammy. Kim won another Grammy in 1984 when the OST for Flashdance won. Her contribution, the melancholy and hauntingly beautiful 'I'll Be Here Where the Heart is' which she also wrote playing during a pivotal scene in the movie and was included on her next album Café Racers. A single from that album, 'Invisible Hands' provided her with another Grammy nomination. Further chart success followed in 1985 with the single, 'Crazy In The Night' from the album Barking at Airplanes reaching number 15 in the US. Two further acclaimed albums, Lighthouse and View From The House followed. Both of which contain some of the best songs of her career.

The box set is available for pre-order here.

Tracklist

CD1 Kim Carnes (1975)

You're A Part Of Me

Bad Seed

And Still Be Loving You

Hang On To Your Airplane (Honeymoon)

Do You Love Her

Somewhere In The Night

Nothing Makes Me Feel As Good As A Love Song

It Could Have Been Better

Waiting For The Pain To Go Away

What Good Is Love (Later On The Equator)

Good Old Days

Bonus track

You're A Part Of Me – duet with Gene Coton

CD2 Sailin' (1976)

The Best Of You (Has Got The Best Of Me)

Warm Love

All He Did Was Tell Me Lies (To Try To Woo Me)

He'll Come Home

Sailin'

It's Not The Spotlight

Last Thing You Ever Wanted To Do

Let Your Love Come Easy

Tubin'

Love Comes From Unexpected Places

CD3 St Vincent's Court (1979)

What Am I Gonna Do

Jamaica Sunday Morning

Stay Away

Lookin' For A Big Night

Paris Without You (St. Vincent's Court)

It Hurts So Bad

Lose in Love

Skeptical Shuffle

Take Me Home To Where My Heart Is

Blinded By Love

Goodnight Moon

CD4 Romance Dance (1980)

Swept Me Off My Feet (The Part of the Fool)

Cry Like A Baby

Will You Remember Me

Tear Me Apart

Changin'

More Love

In The Chill Of The Night

Where Is Your Heart

And Still Be Loving You

Bonus track

Don't Fall In Love With A Dreamer

CD5 Mistaken Identity (1981)

Bette Davis Eyes

Hit And Run

Mistaken Identity

When I´m Away From You

Draw Of The Cards

Break The Rules Tonite (Out of School)

Still Hold On

Don't Call It Love

Miss You Tonight

My Old Pals

Bonus Tracks

Draw Of The Card (Single Version)

Draw Of The Cards [Special Long Version]

Bette Davis Eyes [OPM Poppy Club Mix]

Bette Davis Eyes [OPM All About Kim Mix]

CD6 Voyeur (1982)

Voyeur

Looker

Say You Don't Know Me

Does It Make You Remember

Breakin' Away From Sanity

Undertow

Merc Man

The Arrangement

The Thrill Of The Grill

Take It On The Chin

Bonus track

Voyeur [12” version]

CD7 Café Racers (1983)

You Make My Heart Beat Faster (And That's All That Matters)

Young Love

Met You At The Wrong Time of My Life

Hurricane

The Universal Song

Invisible Hands

I Pretend

Hangin' On By A Thread

A Kick In The Heart

I'll Be Here Where The Heart Is

Bonus tracks

You Make My Heart Beat Faster (And That's All That Matters) [Dance Mix]

You Make My Heart Beat Faster(And That's All That Matters) [Instrumental version]

Hurricane [extended vocal version]

Hurricane [12” instrumental version]

Invisible Hands [Dance Mix]

CD8 Barking At Airplanes (1985)

Crazy In The Night (Barking at Airplanes)

One Kiss

Begging For Favors (Learning How the Things Work)

He Makes the Sun Rise (Orpheus)

Bon Voyage

Don't Pick Up The Phone (Pick Up the Phone)

Rough Edges

Abadabadango

Touch And Go

Oliver (Voice On The Radio)

Bonus tracks

Crazy In the Night (12” Dance Mix)

Barking At Airplanes (Part II)

Abadabadango [Extended Version]

Abadabadango [12” Red Mix]

Make No Mistake, He's Mine [Solo version]

Make No Mistake, He's Mine [duet with Barbra Streisand]

What About Me (with Kenny Rogers & James Ingram)

CD9 Lighthouse (1986)

Divided Hearts

I'd Lie To You For Your Love

Black And White

Piece Of The Sky

You Say You Love Me (But I Know You Don't)

Dancin' At The Lighthouse

Love Me Like You Never Did Before

Along With The Radio

Only Lonely Love

That's Where The Trouble Lies

Bonus Tracks

Divided Hearts [Club Mix]

Divided Hearts [Dub Mix]

Invitation To Dance (7” version)

Invitation To Dance [Vocal Dance Mix]

Invitation To Dance [Instrumental Dance Mix]

CD10 View From The House (1988)

Brass & Batons

Just To Spend Tonight With You

Heartbreak Radio

Crazy In Love

If You Don't Want My Love

Willie And The Hand Jive

Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness

Blood From The Bandit

Fantastic Fire Of Love

Crimes Of The Heart

Bonus tracks

Chain Letter

Gypsy Honeymoon

Don't Cry Now

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