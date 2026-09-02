Kim Carnes to Release UNIVERSAL SONGS 10-CD Box Set
The set includes duets with Barbra Streisand and Kenny Rogers plus a booklet essay by Christian John Wikane.
Universal Songs marks the first time Kim Carnes has been compiled into a box set and it covers all the albums she recorded for A&M, EMI America and MCA from 1975-1988. The 10-disc set is set for release on October 23, 2026, and comes in a rigid slipcase, with discs housed in top opening digi-sleeves including the original album sleeves. A 24pp booklet includes a foreword written by Kim and an extensive essay by Christian John Wikane ('A Night at the Disco') completes the package.
Compiled in conjunction and with the full cooperation of Kim, Universal Songs also features a number of 12” dance mixes that have never been released on CD before. It also includes a handful of bonus tracks including her duets with Barbra Streisand (“Make No Mistake” written by Kim) and Kenny Rogers (“What About Me”) as well as the three new songs that were recorded for her Gypsy Honeymoon Best of released in 1993. Additionally, there will be a limited edition of 1,000 prints personally autographed by Kim.
“I think having all of these albums together in a box set is a wonderful overview of my writing and singing career. I began my career as a songwriter, and will always be a songwriter, first. It's all I ever wanted to do from the age of 3 years old.
Every song I write or song that I cover is from my heart. I have to love it. It has to be honest. It's all about the heart, and if it feels real and true. When I get fan mail, it touches me so deeply that a particular song has meant so much to that person or that I've helped them through a troubled time. I just want to touch people with my music. I want the listener to feel something, whether it makes you get up on the table and dance, or makes you nostalgic, makes you cry, makes you yearn ... just feel something,” said Kim Carnes.
Although best known for her worldwide smash hit 'Bette Davis Eyes' Kim Carnes already had a body of work under her belt. A multifaceted singer and in-demand songwriter she had already released four acclaimed albums and had chart success. Mostly notably in 1980 with a cover version of 'More Love', originally recorded by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles in 1967. But also, with the duet with Gene Cotton of her self-penned 'You're A Part Of Me' in 1978. In 1980 Kim and her husband Dave Ellingson wrote an entire album for Kenny Rogers called Gideon which went triple platinum including the top five single, “Don't Fall In Love With A Dreamer”… sung by Kim and Kenny.
But it was with the worldwide smash hit 'Bette Davis Eyes' that Kim hit the big time. It won a Grammy for 'best record of the year' and the accompanying album Mistaken Identity was also Number One worldwide and nominated for 'best album of the year'. 'Bette Davis Eyes' is one of the key tracks of the 80s and loved still to this day. The follow up album Voyeur was released in 1982 and the lead single 'Voyeur' was nominated for a Grammy. Kim won another Grammy in 1984 when the OST for Flashdance won. Her contribution, the melancholy and hauntingly beautiful 'I'll Be Here Where the Heart is' which she also wrote playing during a pivotal scene in the movie and was included on her next album Café Racers. A single from that album, 'Invisible Hands' provided her with another Grammy nomination. Further chart success followed in 1985 with the single, 'Crazy In The Night' from the album Barking at Airplanes reaching number 15 in the US. Two further acclaimed albums, Lighthouse and View From The House followed. Both of which contain some of the best songs of her career.
The box set is available for pre-order here.
Tracklist
CD1 Kim Carnes (1975)
You're A Part Of Me
Bad Seed
And Still Be Loving You
Hang On To Your Airplane (Honeymoon)
Do You Love Her
Somewhere In The Night
Nothing Makes Me Feel As Good As A Love Song
It Could Have Been Better
Waiting For The Pain To Go Away
What Good Is Love (Later On The Equator)
Good Old Days
Bonus track
You're A Part Of Me – duet with Gene Coton
CD2 Sailin' (1976)
The Best Of You (Has Got The Best Of Me)
Warm Love
All He Did Was Tell Me Lies (To Try To Woo Me)
He'll Come Home
Sailin'
It's Not The Spotlight
Last Thing You Ever Wanted To Do
Let Your Love Come Easy
Tubin'
Love Comes From Unexpected Places
CD3 St Vincent's Court (1979)
What Am I Gonna Do
Jamaica Sunday Morning
Stay Away
Lookin' For A Big Night
Paris Without You (St. Vincent's Court)
It Hurts So Bad
Lose in Love
Skeptical Shuffle
Take Me Home To Where My Heart Is
Blinded By Love
Goodnight Moon
CD4 Romance Dance (1980)
Swept Me Off My Feet (The Part of the Fool)
Cry Like A Baby
Will You Remember Me
Tear Me Apart
Changin'
More Love
In The Chill Of The Night
Where Is Your Heart
And Still Be Loving You
Bonus track
Don't Fall In Love With A Dreamer
CD5 Mistaken Identity (1981)
Bette Davis Eyes
Hit And Run
Mistaken Identity
When I´m Away From You
Draw Of The Cards
Break The Rules Tonite (Out of School)
Still Hold On
Don't Call It Love
Miss You Tonight
My Old Pals
Bonus Tracks
Draw Of The Card (Single Version)
Draw Of The Cards [Special Long Version]
Bette Davis Eyes [OPM Poppy Club Mix]
Bette Davis Eyes [OPM All About Kim Mix]
CD6 Voyeur (1982)
Voyeur
Looker
Say You Don't Know Me
Does It Make You Remember
Breakin' Away From Sanity
Undertow
Merc Man
The Arrangement
The Thrill Of The Grill
Take It On The Chin
Bonus track
Voyeur [12” version]
CD7 Café Racers (1983)
You Make My Heart Beat Faster (And That's All That Matters)
Young Love
Met You At The Wrong Time of My Life
Hurricane
The Universal Song
Invisible Hands
I Pretend
Hangin' On By A Thread
A Kick In The Heart
I'll Be Here Where The Heart Is
Bonus tracks
You Make My Heart Beat Faster (And That's All That Matters) [Dance Mix]
You Make My Heart Beat Faster(And That's All That Matters) [Instrumental version]
Hurricane [extended vocal version]
Hurricane [12” instrumental version]
Invisible Hands [Dance Mix]
CD8 Barking At Airplanes (1985)
Crazy In The Night (Barking at Airplanes)
One Kiss
Begging For Favors (Learning How the Things Work)
He Makes the Sun Rise (Orpheus)
Bon Voyage
Don't Pick Up The Phone (Pick Up the Phone)
Rough Edges
Abadabadango
Touch And Go
Oliver (Voice On The Radio)
Bonus tracks
Crazy In the Night (12” Dance Mix)
Barking At Airplanes (Part II)
Abadabadango [Extended Version]
Abadabadango [12” Red Mix]
Make No Mistake, He's Mine [Solo version]
Make No Mistake, He's Mine [duet with Barbra Streisand]
What About Me (with Kenny Rogers & James Ingram)
CD9 Lighthouse (1986)
Divided Hearts
I'd Lie To You For Your Love
Black And White
Piece Of The Sky
You Say You Love Me (But I Know You Don't)
Dancin' At The Lighthouse
Love Me Like You Never Did Before
Along With The Radio
Only Lonely Love
That's Where The Trouble Lies
Bonus Tracks
Divided Hearts [Club Mix]
Divided Hearts [Dub Mix]
Invitation To Dance (7” version)
Invitation To Dance [Vocal Dance Mix]
Invitation To Dance [Instrumental Dance Mix]
CD10 View From The House (1988)
Brass & Batons
Just To Spend Tonight With You
Heartbreak Radio
Crazy In Love
If You Don't Want My Love
Willie And The Hand Jive
Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness
Blood From The Bandit
Fantastic Fire Of Love
Crimes Of The Heart
Bonus tracks
Chain Letter
Gypsy Honeymoon
Don't Cry Now