Latin Songwriter Rudy Perez And Reservoir Announce New Deal

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new publishing deal with Latin hitmaker Rudy Perez. The deal includes the acquisition of his catalog, including hits performed by Christina Aguilera, Julio Iglesias, and more, as well as a publishing deal for his future works.

As a songwriter and producer, Perez has collaborated on countless popular Latin songs and albums, over 300 of which reached the Top 10 across various charts. His hits include collaborations with some of the biggest international artists such as Jose Feliciano, Natalie Cole, Julio Iglesias, Luis Miguel, Christina Aguilera, Luis Fonsi, and more. With over 500 Gold and Platinum album certifications across the globe, Perez has also earned 19 Grammy nominations, taking home five awards.

Notably, Perez wrote “Pero Me Acuerdo de Tí” and “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido” off Aguilera's 6x-Platinum (Latin) album Mi Reflejo, which topped both Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Albums charts, and which took home the Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album. Perez also co-wrote "Cosas del Amor" by Vikki Carr and Ana Gabriel, which topped the Billboard Latin Songs chart, and penned Top 10 Billboard Latin Songs hit “Vivir Lo Nuestro” by India and Marc Anthony, among many others.

Furthermore, Perez's songwriting and production have earned him numerous industry accolades. He is the only producer to win Billboard's Latin Music Award for Producer of the Year four times. He was also named ASCAP Latin Music Songwriter of the Year five times and Billboard's Producer of the Decade in 2010 for collaborating on more Top 10 hits than any other producer across all genres from 2000 to 2010.

Leveraging his impressive legacy, Perez co-founded both the Latin Recording Academy in 1997 and the Latin Grammys in 2000. Since then, the Latin Grammys has become the premier awards show for recognizing outstanding achievement in Latin music. In 2013, Perez also co-created the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame to further recognize and honor the most important Latin composers. Additionally, in 2003, Perez partnered with the ASCAP Foundation to create the Rudy Perez Songwriting Scholarship to support the education of aspiring Latino songwriters. He also sat on the global Board of Directors of ASCAP, launched his record label Bullseye Music Entertainment, and wrote an autobiography entitled The Latin Hit Maker.

Perez said, “I'm thrilled to be a part of the Reservoir family. I look forward to collaborating on new projects with their entire team as I embark on the next phase of my career.”

Reservoir Executive Vice President John Ozier also commented, “Rudy is a trailblazer. He and Latin music are so deeply intertwined, and his fingerprints are all over so many of the genre's biggest hits." He added, “I've been talking with Rudy and his team for five years, which makes closing this deal a big moment for me personally. I am so proud to welcome Rudy to Reservoir and help support his legacy and the legacy of the genre moving forward.”

Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi said, “It is remarkable what Rudy has done to uplift Latin music through his songwriting, producing, and overall championing for the genre.” She added, “From day one our intention has been to meaningfully diversify Reservoir's catalog with the highest quality music possible. Rudy is the best of the best, and we are thrilled to partner with him to bring his music to Reservoir.”

About Reservoir

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide.

Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards. Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.