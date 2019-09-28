Latin Singer José José Dies at 71

The Ministry of Culture, through the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) has announced the death of José Romulo Sosa Ortiz, who with his stage name José José has been one the biggest interpreters of popular music of Mexico for several decades.

The singer and producer resided in Miami, Florida, where he died, according to his musical representative.

The singer was positioned in music from the sixties of the twentieth century to the first 15 years of this century.

Jose Jose is well known for his baritone voice timbre, which allowed him to perform boleros, ballads and Latin pop, including ranchera music.

He achieved a long career of more than five decades, appearing in venues such as the National Auditorium, Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Pavillion in Chicago Las Dunas, among other places.

The singer's popularity is due to his educated voice, as a descendant of musicians. Jose was admired by Frank Sinatra, and had friendships with both Latin American and European composers.

José José has sold over 150 million albums in his nearly 55-year career.





