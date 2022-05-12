Latin Music's Nicky Jam Receives Two Nominations for los Premios Tú Música Urbano 2022

Nicky Jam, the Latin music legend, businessman, actor, songwriter, and singer, is nominated for the 2022 Tu Musica Urbano Awards gala once again, this time in the Top Male Artist of the Year category. The third edition of the Tu Musica Urbano Awards celebrated on the island of Puerto Rico, honors the finest of reggaeton, trap, pop-urban, tropical urban, and even urban Christian music in the massive Hispanic music industry, as a tribute to the fastest growing musical genre in the last decade.

Nicky Jam is a well-known urban music pioneer and leader who has established himself as a benchmark and promoter of new talent, as well as a story of triumph and inspiration for those who desire to make music their vocation.

Nicky Jam celebrates two big nominations:

- Top male artist.

- Remix of the year, for "Poblado remix".

"We dreamed of something like this when I first started in this industry. Today, as a tangible reality, I consider myself fortunate to be a part of the history and to continue creating music for my fans", Nicky Jam added.

The ceremony will take place in the world-famous "Choliseo" of Puerto Rico on Thursday, June 23rd, and fans will be able to watch it live on Telemundo's screens.