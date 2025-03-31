Late Night Drive Home Sets Headline US Tour with ALEXSUCKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following last week’s debut album news and the release of the glitchy yet crystalline “terabyte,” late night drive home has announced their headline "as I watch my life online" Tour. Beginning in July in Austin, TX, the band will play in some of the biggest rooms of their young career across 22 dates, culminating in a massive hometown show in El Paso, TX, on August 16. Throughout the dates, the band will be supported by ALEXSUCKS.

﻿Following a Spotify [resale on Tuesday, April 1st and a venue presale on Thursday, April 3rd, tickets will go on sale Friday, April 4th at 9:00 AM Local Time.

Posting cryptic messages on the internet over the last few months, late night drive home finally clued listeners into what they were concocting. On June 27, the band will release their debut body of work via Epitaph. A criticism of their adolescence always existing in the shadow of the internet, the 13-track offering codes together vignettes of mistaking online connection for something real. With their success outgrowing the bedrooms they used to create in, late night drive home’s debut album is the first time they’ve worked in proper studios.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

July 16 - Austin, TX - Antone’s*

July 18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

July 19 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock*

July 20 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room*

July 22 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)*

July 23 - Durham, NC - Motorco*

July 25 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street*

July 26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

July 27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*

July 29 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

July 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium*

August 2 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater*

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell*

August 5 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

August 6 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre*

August 8 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst*

August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda*

August 10 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard*

August 12 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford*

August 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

August 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Backstage at Revel*

August 16 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace*

*support from ALEXSUCKS

ABOUT LATE NIGHT DRIVE HOME:

late night drive home have never known a world without internet — without access to the endless stream of joy, sorrow, and titillation that we all tune in and tune out to on the daily. In many ways, the guys can’t extricate themselves from that reality, but they’re trying to grapple with it. The culmination of that, then, is the buoyant yet ominous as I watch my life online, the band’s debut album on Epitaph, out June 27th.

late night drive home was born in El Paso, Texas, and Chaparral, New Mexico, hardworking communities where the collars were mostly blue — a quality that the band would bring to their music as self-taught craftsmen. Comprising guitarist Juan “Ockz” Vargas, singer Andre Portillo, drummer Brian Dolan, and bassist Freddy Baca, the entirely self-taught quartet released their first EP as a full band, 2021’s Am I sinking or Am I swimming?, and blew up with the single “Stress Relief,” a blast of early-Aughts indie that racked in tens of millions of streams. Their first pull compilation of songs, How Are We Feeling? dropped in 2022, and after signing with Epitaph in 2023 — and releasing 2024’s grunge-inspired EP i'll remember you for the same feeling you gave me as i slept — they found themselves playing stages their indie idols previously shredded: Coachella, Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, and Kilby Block Party.

Since the end of the pandemic, though, the band has been dreaming up as I watch my life online. “Sonically the record is expertly produced — it was the first work we put out that was recorded in professional studios and not our bedrooms,” Vargas says about working with producer Sonny Diperri. “Topically, the album is about the internet. As a Gen-Z band, we want to give an accurate representation of how it feels to be always online. Our generation is forced to care so much about its online identity, it’s like ‘your profile is as important as your outfit.’”

The resulting suite of tracks is a series of online vignettes that hammers home the band’s message: the photos on your phone shouldn’t be your identity; your posts aren’t your inner monologue.

Photo credit: Jaydog

