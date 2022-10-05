Larkin Poe Shares New Single 'Strike Gold'

Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY® Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - have shared "Strike Gold," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

An official music video premieres today at YouTube. "Strike Gold" marks the latest single from Larkin Poe's upcoming sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, arriving via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11. Pre-orders are available now, including limited edition magenta colored vinyl, CD, cassette, and more.

"After years of being out on the road, this song feels emotionally anthemic," says Rebecca. "Shoutout to all the good souls out there who keep showing up for their dreams, even when the goin' gets tough."

Larkin Poe will mark the arrival of Blood Harmony with their biggest North American headline tour to date, getting underway January 20, 2023 at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC and then traveling through an April 1 tour finale at Atlanta GA's Variety Playhouse, with highlights including Los Angeles, CA's Fonda Theatre and New York City's Webster Hall. Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, October 7, at 10 am (local). For complete details, please visit here.

In addition, Larkin Poe will herald Blood Harmony with festival appearances this weekend at Columbia, MO's Roots N Blues Festival (October 8) and Gretna, LA's Gretna Fest 2022 (October 9), followed by a number of upcoming dates as part of Willie Nelson & Family's Outlaw Music Festival Tour, including Mountain View, CA's Shoreline Amphitheatre (October 14), Wheatland, CA's Toyota Amphitheatre (October 15), and Irvine, CA's Fivepoint Amphitheatre (October 16).

LARKIN POE BLOOD HARMONY TOUR 2022-2023

OCTOBER

8 - Columbia, MO - Roots N Blues Festival *

9 - Gretna, LA - Gretna Fest 2022 *

14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre #

16 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheatre #

NOVEMBER

6 - Gainesville, FL - The BASH Music Festival *

JANUARY 2023

20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

21- Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

24 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon

26 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

28 - Jackson Hole, WY - Center for the Arts

31 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

FEBRUARY 2023

2 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

4 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

7 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center For the Arts

9 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

24 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

25 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

MARCH 2023

9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

11 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

12 - Boston, MA - Royale

15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

18 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

31 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

APRIL 2023

1 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

6 - Tyagarah, Australia - Byron Bay Bluesfest

9 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton Bandroom

* Festival Appearance

# Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Blood Harmony also includes such recent singles as "Georgia Off My Mind," "Bad Spell" and the smoldering title track, "Blood Harmony," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A heavy-hearted yet swinging lament for what we leave behind in chasing our dreams, "Georgia Off My Mind" is joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube.

"'Georgia Off My Mind' flips the script on popular jazz standard 'Georgia On My Mind,'" wrote Guitar World, "and swaps smooth sounds for gritty electric guitar action that marries drop-tuned rumbles, swinging blues riffs and upper register licks into one tremolo-tinged main hook." "It is refreshing to see these two women throwing out any rule books to how they should be perceived," enthused American Blues Scene. "In fact, they aren't just breaking the rules, they are making up their own."

"Blood Harmony" is joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere via Guitar World, which declared the track, "Soulful...It builds and builds. It assembles itself with acoustic, lap steel and electric guitar parking a relaxed southern rock vibe over a kick. It speaks of music running in the family."

"Bad Spell" - which Rebecca Lovell describes as "a female response" to Screamin' Jay Hawkins' classic "I Put a Spell on You" - arrived this spring alongside an official music video streaming now via YouTube.

The track was met by critical applause around the world, with Americana-UK hailing its "leather jacket swagger," adding, "This fierce blues rock barnburner from Larkin Poe conjures arena strutting 70's rockers and the first wave of British blues in the 60's." "Rebecca delivers some monumental riffage on the tune," wrote Guitar World, "with her sister Megan adding some singeing lap steel statements to the picture."

Blood Harmony affirms Larkin Poe as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock 'n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength.

In a departure from the self-contained approach of past albums like 2020's Self Made Man - praised by American Songwriter as "pumped up for arena-sized consumption without compromising any of its stripped-down command and intensity" - Larkin Poe co-produced the new album alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband).

With Megan handling harmony vocals, lap steel, and resonator guitar and Rebecca on guitar and keys, Larkin Poe also enlisted members of their longtime live band, including drummer Kevin McGowan and bassist Tarka Layman. Mainly recorded at Rebecca and Tyler's home studio, the result is an electrifying new work that fully harnesses the fiery vitality they've shown in touring across the globe, imbuing their songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity.

From the feverish guitar work of "Bad Spell" to the soul-stirring "Southern Comfort" and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.