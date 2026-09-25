Landon Smith Releases Debut Album DON'T MIND ME

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Georgia-bred, Nashville-based Landon Smith is a born empath and a true storyteller. Whether reflecting on an old love, recounting good times with friends, or weaving character-led tales in the vein of his music heroes John Prine and Jason Isbell, Smith's gift is his ability to see beyond himself and shape those powerful perceptions into song. Often delivered with a full-throated, Springsteen-esque howl, the rising singer, songwriter and guitarist's raw observations are the foundation of his debut album, Don't Mind Me, out now via Lucille Records / MCA.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb, Don't Mind Me is a 12-track collection shaped by years of writing and Smith learning to turn his restless energy and natural curiosity into deeply personal storytelling. The album moves between rowdy, communal moments and quiet introspection, capturing Smith and the longtime friends who make up his band at full volume while leaving room for some of his most vulnerable songwriting. That tension came to life in the studio. Knowing Smith developed his live-wire sound playing Georgia bars and college parties with the same friends who became his band, Cobb had an idea: bring that world into the recording process. Roughly 40 of Smith's friends and colleagues descended on Nashville's legendary RCA Studio A for a session that captured the unfiltered energy of a group of lifelong friends making music together.

But the album reaches far beyond that rowdy spirit. At the album's emotional center is the title track, 'Don't Mind Me,' a tender, textural story about three men – one poor, one wealthy, and one elderly – each envying something in the others' lives while remaining unaware of the burdens they carry.

'There's this word I learned, 'sonder,' which is the realization that everybody's life is equally complex as yours,' Smith says. 'It stuck with me, and when I finished that song, I was like, I can't believe that I did that. I'll probably die thinking that was the best thing I ever wrote.'

The recognition that everyone carries a story you can't fully see is the thread running throughout Don't Mind Me. On 'Supertramp,' Smith considers the freedom and isolation of a life untethered from modern technology, drawing inspiration from Chris McCandless and Into the Wild. 'The Ragdoll' confronts the weight of falling short while still hoping to be loved, while 'The Seamstress' turns toward the person who knows exactly how to put those frayed pieces back together. On 'Lavender,' Smith leans into the chemistry of his longtime band, with each member contributing their own part to a song whose power comes from the energy they've built together over years of playing side by side.

Don't Mind Me Track List

1. 'Prologue: The Parthenon' | Written by Landon Smith

2. 'Lavender' | Written by Landon Smith, Jacob Fuls, Josh Fuls, Kingston Lord

3. 'Runaway' | Written by Landon Smith, Dave Cobb

4. 'The Seamstress' | Written by Landon Smith

5. 'Don't Mind Me' | Written by Landon Smith

6. 'Voice Memo 12-11-2025, 3:11 AM' | Written by Landon Smith

7. 'Supertramp' | Written by Landon Smith, Jacob Fuls, Josh Fuls, Kingston Lord

8. 'The Ragdoll' | Written by Landon Smith

9. 'Broken Under The Rug' | Written by Landon Smith, Ethan Barrette

10. 'So Long' | Written by Landon Smith, Jacob Fuls, Josh Fuls

11. 'Old World' | Written by Landon Smith, Lenny Pey, Aaron Armstrong

12. 'Daylight Falls' | Written by Landon Smith, Dave Cobb, Aaron Raitiere

Smith's own story began in McDonough, GA, where he picked up a guitar in second grade and began pairing melody with chicken-scratch lyrics in leather-bound notebooks. By high school, he and the band he still performs with today were playing wherever they could. Eventually, Smith began posting his songs to TikTok. When one took off, he released it in full – the acoustic burst of reckless energy, 'If You Want Me Tonight,' now approaching 15 million Spotify streams. He subsequently took a 'break' from college that he's still on three years later, moved to Nashville and released his Reckon So EP in 2025.

Next month, Smith will hit the road supporting 49 Winchester, with stops in Lincoln, NE (10/6), Aspen, CO (10/8), Bellevue, CO (10/9) and Englewood, CO (10/10). For a full list of tour dates and more, visit LandonSmithOfficial.com.

Tour Dates

Lincoln, NE — 10/6

Aspen, CO — 10/8

Bellevue, CO — 10/9

Englewood, CO — 10/10

Photo Credit: Evan Harney



Photo Credit: Evan Harney

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