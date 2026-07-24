Landon Smith Announces Debut Album Don’t Mind Me Out September 25 | Releases New Single 'Seamstress'

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Singer-songwriter Landon Smith is set to release his debut album DON'T MIND ME on September 25, alongside a new single titled Seamstress.

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Smith announced the album, set for release on September 25 via Lucille Records / MCA, alongside his latest track 'Seamstress.' Continuing a breakout run of releases including 'Lavender' and 'The Ragdoll,' Smith strips everything back on the new release, delivering one of his most vulnerable recordings to date.

''The Seamstress' is the song I get asked about most after my shows, even though I originally wrote it just for myself. More than a love song, it's a thank-you letter to the person who knows you better than you know yourself and always knows how to put you back together. With its release, I'm also excited to announce that my debut album, Don't Mind Me, arrives September 25. The record became a collection of vulnerable moments throughout the past few years of my life, shaped by my love of telling stories through melodies, poetry, and metaphors. I'm so proud of this body of work, and I hope these songs take on new meaning for everyone who listens,' says Smith.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, DON'T MIND ME is a 12-track collection that showcases Smith's unmistakable raspy vocals, thoughtful songwriting, and knack for pairing deeply personal storytelling with timeless, roots-driven production. Building on the emotional depth of previously released tracks 'Lavender' and 'The Rag Doll,' the album explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Among its standout moments, 'Seamstress' emerges as a slow-burning anthem of longing, built around ringing guitars and Smith's unmistakable vocal.

This fall, Smith is set to hit the road supporting 49 Winchester with stops in Aspen, Lincoln and more. A full tour routing can be found below and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Landon Smith Tour Routing:

+ 49 Winchester Support Dates

07.25.26 Akron, CO Eastern Colorado Roundup

10.06.26 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre+

10.08.26 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen+

10.09.26 Bellevue, CO The Mishawaka+

10.10.26 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre+

Don't Mind Me Tracklist:

1. 'Prologue: The Parthenon'

2. 'Lavender'

3. 'Runaway'

4. 'The Seamstress'

5. 'Don't Mind Me'

6. 'Voice Memo 12-11-2025, 3:11 AM'

7. 'Supertramp'

8. 'The Ragdoll'

9. 'Broken Under The Rug'

10. 'So Long'

11. 'Old World'

12. 'Daylight Falls'

ABOUT LANDON SMITH:

No matter how old you are or where you're from, Landon Smith might just have a song for you. Landon delivers his stories with the raw grit, hard-earned experience, and the wise-beyond-his-years perspective of an old school troubadour, pulling no punches as he strums his guitar and sings as loudly as possible.

At the same time, he connects with the coming-of-age generation through his lyrics of sleep deprived teenage hangouts, bleary-eyed college nights, and visions of what genuine connection looks like. The 22-year-old Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist serves up post-Millennial Americana spiked with dyed-in-the-wool country storytelling and surges of rock 'n' roll energy. Growing up forty-five minutes south of Atlanta in McDonough, GA, he played in bands throughout middle school and high school, and he gained his first recording experience on an iPad with Garage Band. Simultaneously, he obsessed over a myriad of favorite artists, listening to everyone from Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise to Deftones and Jason Isbell. During college, he gigged locally solo. Around the same time his first single 'If You Want Me Tonight' reeled in north of 14 million Spotify streams, paving the way for 'July 6th' and 'Taking Off to Tennessee.' Between performing shows with Tyler Halverson and Uncle Lucius, he supported Gavin Adcock, Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester and Kashus Culpepper on tour. Stacking up tens of millions of streams independently and attracting the likes of GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton] to his corner he strikes a deep chord on his 2025 debut EP Reckon So for Lucille Records, Cobb's imprint under MCA. Now, with 'Lavender,' Smith sharpens his signature blend of Americana, country storytelling, and rock-leaning intensity, offering a more vulnerable and introspective side of his artistry. The release sets the tone for a steady stream of new music arriving throughout 2026.

Photo Credit: Evan Harney



Photo Credit: Evan Harney

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