The Red Clay Strays Earn CMA Vocal Group Nomination

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The Red Clay Strays have been nominated for 'Vocal Group of the Year' at the 60th Annual CMA Awards. After winning the category in 2025 and receiving a nomination in 2024, they are once again recognized, this time alongside Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and Old Dominion. In 2025, the band performed their song 'People Hatin'' live on the awards broadcast.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live November 18, 2026 at 8/7C on ABC.

The Red Clay Strays released their new album, Grateful, in June via HBYCO Records/RCA Records. A collection of 11 rollicking, soul-searching songs that can spill out of dance halls on Saturday night and fill church steeples on Sunday morning in equal measure, Grateful marks the latest chapter in The Red Clay Strays' journey from their hometown of Mobile, AL, to packing arenas around the world with audiences ready to partake in an old-school roots-rock revival.

The band first set out with something to prove on 2022's RIAA Gold-certified crowdfunded debut LP, Moment of Truth, and then carved a path through hardship on 2024's Made By These Moments, earning them 3x RIAA Platinum certification for the #1 hit single, 'Wondering Why,' along with a growing collection of awards and accolades.

Grateful now sees The Red Clay Strays paying tribute to the faith they held in each up-and-down moment. Working once again with 9x GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (with whom they previously collaborated on Made For These Moments) between his Savannah, GA home studio and the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, the six-member band – Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (guitar, vocals), Andrew Bishop (bass), Zach Rishel (guitar), John Hall (drums), and Sevans Henderson (keyboards) – reached a new level of comfort in the recording process, often workshopping ideas or collectively writing songs during sessions.

The album showcases The Red Clay Strays' gift for time-tested soul and sweat-drenched rock on such standout tracks as the churning hit single, 'People Hatin'' and the tender 'If I Didn't Know You,' the latter joined by an official music video co-starring Matt Rife and Mariah Morse, now boasting over 6M views on YouTube.

This spring saw The Red Clay Strays honored as 'Group of the Year' at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, their second consecutive triumph at the ACMs following a 2025 win as 'New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.' The band was also among the top stars performing at the event, lighting up Las Vegas, NV's MGM Grand Garden Arena with a rendition of the first single from Grateful, 'Demons In Your Choir,' joined onstage by a full gospel choir.

The Red Clay Strays are celebrating Grateful with a North American headline tour – the band's biggest live run thus far. The Grateful Tour '26 is underway now and travels through the end of the year. Highlights include headline shows at such venues as Boston, MA's TD Garden (August 1), New York City's Madison Square Garden (August 9), Vancouver, BC's Rogers Arena (August 30), two nights at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena (October 22-23), Atlanta, GA's State Farm Arena (November 13), and Las Vegas, NV's MGM Grand Garden Arena (December 5).

A wide array of special guests will join the Mobile, AL-based rock band on select dates throughout the Grateful Tour, including The Revivalists, Dylan Gossett, Wyatt Flores, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith and The Saints, Sierra Ferrell, Travis Tritt, Haley Reinhart, Brent Cobb, and Australia's own Sweet Talk.

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