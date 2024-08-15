Lady Gaga Teases New Single With Bruno Mars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lady Gaga has taken to Instagram and X to announce her new single with musician Bruno Mars, coming soon.

The new track, "Die With a Smile," will debut Thursday, August 15 at 9pm PT alongside a music video. The single art features the two artists clad in bright blue and red garb, with Mars in a cowboy hat and Gaga smoking a cigarette. Pre-save the single HERE.

Take a look at her post below!

Lady Gaga's seventh album remains highly anticipated by her fan base. Earlier this year, she teased the forthcoming album with photos from the recording session.

Later this year, the superstar will appear in the feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoneix. She will play the villainous Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 movie, which is also a musical, featuring at least 15 cover songs. One of the songs is reported to be That’s Entertainment from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. One or two original songs may be featured in the movie as well.

