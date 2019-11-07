Lady Gaga Calls Off Performance in Vegas Due to Severe Illness

After contracting a sinus infection and bronchitis, Lady Gaga canceled her Wednesday night performance at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaga took to Twitter before the show to tell fans of her illness and that she couldn't perform.

"I never want to let you down," she said in the photo posted to her social media. "I'm just to [sic] weak and ill too[sic] perform tonight. I love you little monsters I'll make it up to you. I promise."

According to People, Gaga also has performances scheduled on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 as part of her "Enigma" residency. As of now, she hasn't canceled these performances.

This story was origninally reported by People and can be read here.





