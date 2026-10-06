LACROSS CLUB to Tour UK in December With New Single HANGING
The Bristol-based band will play venues across the UK from December 1–8, performing the title track alongside new and unreleased material.
Welsh art-punk trio Lacross Club have returned with Hanging, a scuzzy, three-and-a-half-minute rush of dirt-under-the-fingernails regret, rattling and rushing through the morning-after haze after a wallet-emptying night drinking in Welsh pubs. Drawn from an upcoming EP, the new single arrives alongside the announcement of a run of December UK tour dates, taking the Bristol-based, Tenby-born three-piece on the road to warm up their fans during the coldest months of the year.
Opening at The Exchange, Bristol on Tue 1 December, the dates also lead Lacross Club into playing Hanging, a long-standing live favourite, alongside new and unreleased material in Portsmouth, London, Manchester and Sheffield before concluding at Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow on Tue 8 December. Links to book tickets for all dates can be found at https://linktr.ee/lacrossclub.
Written when the band were just 17 years old, Hanging has been a regular fixture of Lacross Club's live set as the band has grown from reckless one-off opening act to a committed three-piece regularly selling out venues. Now finally captured for repeated home listening, the song evokes the band's earliest, most naive instincts whilst cementing a cornerstone of a new, five-track EP set for release before the end of 2026.
With a distinct psychobilly streak, Lacross Club's latest single follows August's release of Everyone Knew which picked up support from DIY and 6 Music and echoes the band's love of Australia's persistent punk scene. All members are quick to tip their hats to The Chats, Amyl and The Sniffers and the rockabilly swagger of The Reverend Horton Heat. Spaghetti-western imagery lurks to create a South Wales cowboy saloon bar standoff conducted at 100mph, while frontman, Cai, hits the mic to caution against boozing, spending too much money and waking up to the consequences.
The decision to record Hanging at CWRW Studios is fitting, situated above the Cwrw pub/venue in Carmarthen, where Lacross Club, also including Ozzy (drums), Swan (bass), played the song for the first time. It was the same studio in which the band recorded Everyone Knew and the remaining, three unreleased tracks from the as-yet-unnamed EP to come.
Following packed shows earlier in 2026, including a lock-out at London's 450-capacity Moth Club in April, Lacross Club look forward to making more late-night mistakes on the road this winter.
Lacross Club – December 2026 UK Tour
Tue 1 December – Bristol, The Exchange
Thu 3 December – Portsmouth, Kola Basement
Fri 4 December – London, Sebright Arms
Sat 5 December – Manchester, Big Hands
Sun 6 December – Sheffield, The Washington
Tue 8 December – Glasgow, Nice N Sleazy
Photo Credit: Lacross Club
Photo Credit: Lacross Club
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