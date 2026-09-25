FREAK OUT! 60th Anniversary Edition Released via Zappa Records/UMe

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When Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Freak Out! arrived in the summer of 1966, it represented a seismic shift in what a rock album could be. Released by Verve Records on June 27, 1966, as one of the first double albums in rock history — and virtually unprecedented as a debut release — Zappa and The Mothers rejected the prevailing conventions of the three-minute pop single, instead crafting an ambitious work that blended doo-wop, rhythm and blues, orchestral music, free jazz, tape manipulation, and biting social satire into a cohesive artistic statement.

Set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in American culture — amid the rise of the counterculture, the Vietnam War, and a growing distrust of mainstream values — the album skewered suburban conformity, celebrity culture, consumerism, and political complacency with a level of sophistication and irreverence that was virtually unprecedented in popular music. Its experimental structure, culminating in the groundbreaking sound collage 'The Return of the Son of Monster Magnet,' helped redefine the possibilities of the LP, demonstrating that a rock album could function as a unified artistic work rather than simply a collection of songs. In doing so, Freak Out! expanded the creative vocabulary of popular music and helped define the increasingly ambitious and experimental direction rock would take in the latter half of the 1960s.

Over the past six decades, its fearless blend of musical innovation, satire, and artistic independence has resonated with generations of musicians and creators, influencing artists as diverse as Alice Cooper, Devo, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Primus, Phish, and John Frusciante, while earning the admiration of cultural figures including comedian and actor Cheech Marin, filmmaker Terry Gilliam, and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. Sixty years after its release, Freak Out! remains not only a landmark recording, but a bold artistic manifesto whose originality, irreverence, and uncompromising vision continue to challenge, provoke, and inspire new generations of musicians and listeners alike.

In fitting celebration of 60 years of Freak Out!, a newly expanded 60th anniversary edition is out now via Zappa Records/UMe in a variety of formats, including a six-disc (5CD/1Blu-ray Audio) Super Deluxe Edition that features 105 tracks in total, many of which have never been released. Produced by Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers, this new, expanded collection titled Freak Out!: 60th Anniversary Edition contains Travers' 24-bit/192kHz digital transfers and John Polito's 2026 mastering of the core album's 15 tracks, along with the rediscovered 1966 pre-master mix, the retrieved and restored 1966 mono mix, Fillmore Auditorium tapes mainly culled from a trio of live 1966 dates, original Mothers 1966 rehearsals, original Mothers demos, mono vocal reference mixes, and a three-track Freak Out! late-night jam session outtake collage.

The Blu-ray contains the core album newly remixed in 24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos and 24-bit/48kHz Dolby TrueHD5.1 surround sound by Karma Auger and Erich Gobel at Studio1LA, the same team behind the acclaimed Dolby Atmos and surround mixes of 2022's Waka/Wazoo, 2023's Over-Nite Sensation, 2024's Apostrophe ('), 2025's One Size Fits All, and 2025's Bongo Fury releases, respectively. Also included is the hi-rez stereo 2025 remaster at 24-bit/192kHz and 24-bit/96kHz options for the main album, bonus audio with bespoke visualizers, and one bonus, vault-culled, now-in-surround track, 'Groupie Bang Bang.' Auger and Gobel used the original 4-track masters along with Vault stereo elements to create the new Dolby Atmos mix.

The lavish Super Deluxe Edition box comes complete with a litho print and a 26-page booklet with unseen photos from the archives of Ray Leong plus little-seen session photos by David Anderle, as well as liner notes and new historical essays by Leong, music journalist Jason Pettigrew, and Joe Travers. The booklet also includes a replication of the original, double-sided fold-out Freak Out! Hot Spots created and designed by Zappa.

In addition to the Super Deluxe Edition box set, there are two vinyl releases: a 180-gram 5LP box set featuring the pre-master mix on 2LPs, the mono master on 2LPs, and 1LP of additional highlights (demos, live tracks, and collage cuts) and a 180-gram 2LP pressing of the original album on multi-color vinyl, remastered from Travers' 24-bit/192kHz high-rez transfer and faithfully restored packaging including a gatefold jacket. Both versions include the Freak Out Hot Spots Map.

The multi-color 2LP edition is available exclusively at Zappa.com, while all other editions can be found at Zappa.com, uDiscover Music, and Sound of Vinyl. Additionally, the Super Deluxe Edition is available digitally, with all 105 tracks offered in hi-rez and standard options. A standalone Dolby Atmos mix of the core album's 15 tracks is on all Atmos-supporting streaming services.

The 1966 pre-master mix tapes, which were generously donated to the Zappa Vault by Erland Sundin, were in fabulous condition for being six decades old. The contents of those reels seemed to be a reference mix run off by MGM engineers during the production of Freak Out! on April 16, 1966. The tapes reveal a crystal-clear vintage mix before the treatments applied by producer Tom Wilson that gave Freak Out! its final overall sonic character.

The mono master tapes for Freak Out! were never returned to Zappa when he won back possession of his catalog in the early 1980s. Luckily, and thanks to the single version masters released from Freak Out!, three songs were found on tape in their original mono form — 'Who Are The Brain Police?,' 'How Could I Be Such A Fool,' and 'It Can't Happen Here.' The rest of the album was restored from a vinyl source thanks to Scott Parker, who obtained an absolutely pristine original copy of the mono release that was duly captured in high-resolution, and then properly restored by longtime Zappa collaborator John Polito at Audio Mechanics.

The historic 1966 Fillmore Auditorium recordings were captured by recording engineer John Judnich, who shared a house with the famous comedian Lenny Bruce. Judnich, who worked for Bruce, was responsible for many advances in the industry for high-fidelity sound systems and was also a longtime friend to both Frank and Gail Zappa. It appears that The Mothers played the Fillmore Auditorium a number of times during 1966. In The Vault, thanks to Judnich, tapes exist from February 24, 1966, along with tapes from June 24 and 25, 1966 (i.e., the shows with Lenny Bruce). All of these instances include the only live recordings of the Freak Out!-era Mothers with Elliot Ingber on guitar.

The quality of some of these recordings are admittedly not up to the standards normally associated with expanded Zappa projects/objects — but, historically speaking, these tapes give the only instances of what the Freak Out! Mothers sounded like in live performance during the time frame when the album first became available in mid-1966.

The Mothers rehearsals are another rich discovery. A small portion of them, including an alternate take of 'How Could I Be Such A Fool,' was issued by Zappa on the legendary 1998 Mystery Disc. (First available on vinyl as part of The Old Masters Box I in 1986, it was later compiled for the 1998 CD.) The new edition includes a longer edit, direct from the original master 7-inch reels. These rehearsal tapes were most likely recorded in 1965, at the rehearsal spot on Seward Street in Hollywood, Calif. That locale had been lent to the group by Tim Sullivan as payment for the music Frank had recorded for the 1965 movie, Run Home Slow.

Three of the Mothers demos here were issued on Joe's Corsage in 2004, while a few of the mono vocal reference mixes were issued as part of The MOFO Project/Object in 2006, labeled as 'Vocal Overdub Master Takes.' These tracks feature the overdubbed vocal takes that made the final master, albeit mixed way up front.

In the summer of 1966, Los Angeles was in the middle of a Freak Scene. Happenings that were officially dubbed 'Freak Outs' were taking place almost monthly. If you really wanted to be in the know, you'd pick up The Los Angeles Free Press, which then featured articles and ads about the scene that were sometimes created by Frank Zappa himself. Events such as GUAMBO (a.k.a. The Great Underground Arts Masked Ball and Orgy), Son Of GUAMBO, and multiple engagements at the Shrine Auditorium, Santa Monica Civic, and elsewhere were flourishing. The Whisky A Go Go was also thriving, along with Pandora's Box and The Trip (before all being squashed by the higher-ups). The Sunset Strip was overrun by young people, and the scene was thriving to the point where it got the attention of city officials who found it to be a major threat. Clubs got shut down, and kids got picked up and arrested in the street.

Zappa had seen enough. He chronicled the good, the bad, the ugly, and the downright freakiness of it all on a most historic debut album credited to the band Zappa had essentially renamed in a pinch, The Mothers of Invention. The release of the 15-track double-LP Freak Out! album — produced by Tom Wilson — was, in that prototypical Zappa way, a key moment in time where he brought a burgeoning movement to the forefront of the scene, in turn helping to create awareness in the world about what was happening around him. This hour-long album helped redefine the possibilities of rock music while helping to popularize its title as a phrase that entered the cultural lexicon and remains in common use six decades later.

The songs on Freak Out! reveal just how fully formed Zappa's artistic vision already was. From the blistering critique of the American education system in 'Hungry Freaks, Daddy' and the unsettling, waltz-like meditation on conformity in 'Who Are the Brain Police?' to the affectionate doo-wop send-up of 'Go Cry on Somebody Else's Shoulder,' the searing social commentary of 'Trouble Every Day,' inspired by the 1965 Watts riots, and the avant-garde experimentation of the three-part suite 'Help, I'm a Rock,' Zappa demonstrated a remarkable command of both lyrical satire and fearless musical innovation. It was an astonishing debut that announced the arrival of a singular creative voice — one that would challenge the conventions of rock music for decades to come.

As Zappa wrote in the album's original liner notes, 'Freaking Out is a process whereby an individual casts off outmoded and restricting standards of thinking, dress, and social etiquette in order to express creatively his relationship to his immediate environment and the social structure as a whole.' Six decades later, that philosophy remains as radical — and as relevant — as ever.

5CD + 1 Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist

CD 1 — Freak Out! – The Original Album – 1966 Stereo Mix (2026 Remaster)

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain't Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn't Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I'm Not Satisfied

11. You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I'm A Rock

14. It Can't Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 2 — 1966 Pre-Master Mix

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain't Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn't Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I'm Not Satisfied

11. You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I'm A Rock

14. It Can't Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 3 — 1966 Mono Mix

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain't Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn't Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I'm Not Satisfied

11. You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I'm A Rock

14. It Can't Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 4 — Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/24/1966

1. Band Introductions At The Fillmore West

2. Motherly Love

3. Plastic People

4. You're So Fine

5. Trouble Every Day

6. You Didn't Try To Call Me

7. I'm Not Satisfied

8. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 2/24/1966

9. Mothers Rock Out

10. Coquette

11. I'm A Rollin' Stone

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/25/1966

12. Motherly Love

13. Plastic People

14. You Didn't Try To Call Me

15. I'm Not Satisfied

16. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy

17. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

18. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder

CD 5 — Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA Continued + Demos & Rarities

Fillmore Auditorium – Date Unknown (most likely 2/24/66)

1. Mothers Rock Out II

2. The Downtown Talent Scout

Original Mothers Rehearsal 1966

3. 'Every Day I Have The Blues'

4. Tick Tock

5. 4 Mothers In Rehearsal

6. Any Way The Wind Blows

7. How Could I Be Such A Fool – False Starts

8. How Could I Be Such A Fool

9. The Story Of My Life

Mothers Demos

10. Any Way The Wind Blows

11. I'm So Happy I Could Cry

12. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder

13. How Could I Be Such A Fool

14. Trouble Every Day

15. I Ain't Got No Heart (Edited)

16. Love Of My Life

17. I'm Not Satisfied

Freak Out! – Mono Vocal Reference Mixes

18. Motherly Love

19. I'm Not Satisfied

20. I Ain't Got No Heart

21. How Could I Be Such A Fool

22. You Didn't Try To Call Me (Edited)

23. Freak Out Ad

Freak Out! – Session Outtake Collage

24. Freak Out GTR Solo & Screams 7/4

25. Freak Out Zilofone

26. Percussion Cue #3

Blu-ray Audio — Freak Out! – The Album + Bonus Audio (24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/48kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM Stereo)

Freak Out! – The Album

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain't Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn't Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I'm Not Satisfied

11. You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I'm A Rock

14. It Can't Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

Bonus Audio

1. Groupie Bang Bang

5LP Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Freak Out! – The Original Album – 1966 Pre-Master Mix

LP One – Side 1: 1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy 2. I Ain't Got No Heart 3. Who Are The Brain Police? 4. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder 5. Motherly Love 6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

LP One – Side 2: 1. Wowie Zowie 2. You Didn't Try To Call Me 3. Any Way The Wind Blows 4. I'm Not Satisfied 5. You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here

LP Two – Side 1: 1. Trouble Every Day 2. Help, I'm A Rock 3. It Can't Happen Here

LP Two – Side 2: 1. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

Freak Out! – The Original Album – 1966 Mono Mix

LP Three – Side 1: 1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy 2. I Ain't Got No Heart 3. Who Are The Brain Police? 4. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder 5. Motherly Love 6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

LP Three – Side 2: 1. Wowie Zowie 2. You Didn't Try To Call Me 3. Any Way The Wind Blows 4. I'm Not Satisfied 5. You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here

LP Four – Side 1: 1. Trouble Every Day 2. Help, I'm A Rock 3. It Can't Happen Here

LP Four – Side 2: 1. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

Freak Out! – 60th Anniversary Box Set Highlights

LP Five – Side 1: 1. Trouble Every Day (Mothers Demos) 2. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder (Mothers Demos) 3. How Could I Be Such A Fool (Mothers Demos) 4. I Ain't Got No Heart (Edited) (Mothers Demos) 5. Love Of My Life (Mothers Demos) 6. I'm Not Satisfied (Mothers Demos)

LP Five – Side 2: 1. 4 Mothers In Rehearsal (Original Mothers Rehearsal, 1966) 2. Any Way The Wind Blows (Original Mothers Rehearsal, 1966) 3. The Downtown Talent Scout (Live In San Francisco, CA, 1966) 4. Freak Out Ad 5. Freak Out GTR Solo & Screams 7/4 (Freak Out Session Outtake Collage) 6. Freak Out Zilofone (Freak Out Session Outtake Collage) 7. Percussion Cue #3 (Freak Out Session Outtake Collage)

2LP Multi-Colored Vinyl Edition Tracklist

LP One – Side 1: 1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy 2. I Ain't Got No Heart 3. Who Are The Brain Police? 4. Go Cry On Somebody Else's Shoulder 5. Motherly Love 6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

LP One – Side 2: 1. Wowie Zowie 2. You Didn't Try To Call Me 3. Any Way The Wind Blows 4. I'm Not Satisfied 5. You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here

LP Two – Side 1: 1. Trouble Every Day 2. Help, I'

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