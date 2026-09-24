When In Rome Share New Single 'Don't Stare at the Sun'

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Ahead of their forthcoming album, Illumination, English synth-pop duo When In Rome have shared 'Don't Stare at the Sun,' a confident and uplifting new single built around determination, resilience and the impulse to keep moving forward. Blending the band's synth-pop foundations with elements of new wave, art rock, dance rock and the theatrical sweep of the New Romantic era, the track transforms the uncertainty of its origins into something passionate and resolute.

Written during the lockdown period, 'Don't Stare at the Sun' emerged from the strange atmosphere surrounding everyday life at the time. While much of Illumination was shaped by that period of uncertainty and isolation, the song pushes against those feelings, turning frustration into a determined reminder to question what you hear and hold onto your own sense of optimism.

''Don't Stare at the Sun' was written, as was most of Illumination, during the lockdown period, so it reflects a lot of people's actions and thoughts at the time,' explains Andrew Mann. 'I can remember hearing a man from the World Health Organization warning the public about the sun and not to look at it. It all seemed pretty scary and ridiculous to us at the time, and that triggered us into writing the song.'

Listen to 'Don't Stare at the Sun' here.

Musically, 'Don't Stare at the Sun' embraces the dance-driven direction at the heart of Illumination. Synth-pop melodies and new wave textures collide with the urgency of indie and experimental rock, giving the song an expansive energy that feels equally suited to the dancefloor and the stage.

That combination of electronic pulse and rock instinct gives the track its sense of momentum. Rather than dwelling in the uncertainty that inspired it, 'Don't Stare at the Sun' feels determined to break through it. The result is a song that is confident without losing its sense of curiosity, passionate without becoming heavy handed, and ultimately driven by the idea of continuing forward even when the world around you feels increasingly difficult to understand.

The single continues the latest chapter for When In Rome, whose forthcoming album, Illumination, marks their first full collection of new material in years. Across the record, Andrew Mann and Clive Farrington revisit the synth-driven sound that first established the band while expanding it through contemporary production, dance rhythms and a broader experimental streak.

The recording process for Illumination has also brought together a team of collaborators. Al Judd (Information Society, Devo, Wang Chung, The Fixx) crafted pre-production mixes, while Canadian Nick Jackson (producer of The Fixx) helped further refine the material. Final production and mixing duties were handled by fellow Canadian Devon Loughheed, helping shape the polished and cinematic sound of the new album.

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