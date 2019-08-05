+LIVE+ and Bush Add Fall Dates To Alt-imate Tour

By popular demand, seminal rock bands +LIVE+ andBUSH are adding fall dates to their acclaimed ALT-IMATE Tour, which Billboard raved about as a night when the two bands "roar through the classics." The high-powered co-headline run sees these two iconic acts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmarkalbums Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone.

Produced by Live Nation, this hits-packed road show is hitting arenas and outdoor amphitheaters across the country, and is now adding shows in San Diego, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Temecula and Phoenix (see itinerary below). Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 9th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets for all previously announced dates are on sale now.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets for the new dates beginning Tuesday, August 6th at 10am local time until Thursday, August 8th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

About the tour, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale told Consequence of Sound, "I've known Live since back in the day and they're great people. As far as what people can expect, it's a thousand percent and lots of energy, a couple of new songs and a just a celebration of the summer. It's good fun."

"So thrilled that the ALT-IMATE Tour is extending into October! From the first concert with Bush and Our Lady Peace, we knew that this show was something special," says +LIVE+ frontman Ed Kowalczyk. "The fans have been so supportive and are obviously sharing our excitement! See you on the road!"

Released in 1994 and fueled by blockbuster No. 1 singles "Lightning Crashes," "Selling The Drama," "Glycerine," "Comedown" and "Machinehead," breakthrough albums Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone sold more than 20 million albums combined. Both were spotlighted on Rolling Stone's list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year," and remain timeless favorites, thanks to radio staples that include "Everything Zen," "Little Things," "I Alone" and "All Over You."

Two decades later, Bush has another radio hit on their hands with "Bullet Holes," which is the end title track in the blockbuster film, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." ClickHERE to watch the Jesse Davey-directed companion video, which features a band performance interspersed with footage from the film. "Bullet Holes" was produced by Tyler Bates (John Wick 1 &2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool 2) and is the first single from Bush's upcoming album, The Mind Plays Tricks On You.

Coming off a sold-out European tour, +LIVE+ returns to the U.S. with new single "Hold Me Up"--originally recorded for Throwing Copper. "Hold Me Up" is marching up the rock radio charts and is part of the band's freshly released Throwing Copper 25th anniversary deluxe package (out now on Radioactive/MCA/UMe). +LIVE+ is also celebrating the anniversary ofThrowing Copper with a toast of their first craft beer aptly named, "Throwing Copper Ale" which is on presale now HERE.

+LIVE+ and Bush The ALT-IMATE Tour 2019 Dates:

*new dates bolded below

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre Wednesday, August 07, 2019 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Friday, August 09, 2019 Tuolumne, CA Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion* Saturday, August 10, 2019 Costa Mesa, CA OC Fair* Sunday, August 11, 2019 Tucson, AZ AVA Casino* Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Friday, August 16, 2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, August 17, 2019 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater Sunday, August 18, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Tuesday, August 20, 2019 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Friday, August 23, 2019 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Expo* Saturday, August 24, 2019 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion Sunday, August 25, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE* Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair Thursday, August 29, 2019 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Friday, August 30, 2019 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Wednesday, September 04, 2019 Dayton, OH The Rose Music Center at The Heights Friday, September 06, 2019 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, September 07, 2019 Allegan, MI Allegan County Fair* Sunday, September 08, 2019 Rochester, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Thursday, October 10, 2019 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday, October 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Saturday, October 12, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center Saturday, October 19, 2019 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Theatre Sunday, October 20, 2019 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort and Casino Monday, October 21, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Cedar Park, TX HEB Events Center*

*not a Live Nation date

With a discography that includes such monumental rock albums as 1994's 6x platinum-selling SIXTEEN STONE, '96's triple-platinum-selling RAZORBLADE SUITCASE and '99's platinum-selling THE SCIENCE OF THINGS, BUSH has sold close to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. They've also compiled an amazing string of 18 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1: "Comedown," "Glycerine," "Machinehead," "Swallowed," "The Chemicals Between Us" and "The Sound of Winter." The latter made rock radio history as the first self-released song ever to hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio, where it spent 6 weeks perched atop the chart's top spot. The song appeared on 2011's "comeback album," THE SEA OF MEMORIES, which was BUSH's first studio album in ten years. That year Billboard ran a story about the band under the headline, "Like They Never Left" - a fitting title as the multi-platinum quartet (vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Gavin Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, drummer Robin Goodridge and bassist Corey Britz) promptly picked up where they left off. They've continued to dominate rock radio and play sold-out shows to audiences around the world ever since. The band is currently working on the follow-up to 2017's Black And White Rainbows, which People magazine hailed as "a triumphant return."

+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper--which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume--produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes," which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018,LOCAL 717, their first new music in over a decade.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You