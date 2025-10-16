LANY to Embark on 2026 Soft World Tour Following New Album Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum indie-pop band LANY has announced their 2026 Soft World Tour. On the heels of their album, Soft, the band will be taking the 10-track project on the road for fans across the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, and Europe for thirty-eight dates.

Major stops include Los Angeles’s Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, Nashville’s newly opened The Pinnacle, and London’s OVO Arena Wembley, among many others.

Fans can currently register for the Artist Presale HERE. Artist presale tickets and VIP packages will be available beginning Monday, October 20th at 10:00AM local time through Thursday, October 23rd at 10:00PM local time with general on-sale following on Friday, October 24th at 10:00AM local time. Please see below for the full list of live shows, and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Soft World Tour Dates:

January 23, 2026, Dubai, UAE - Coca Cola Arena

January 25, 2026, Mumbai, India - Lollapalooza India

March 13, 2026 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

March 14, 2026 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

March 26, 2026, Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

March 28, 2026, Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

March 31, 2026, Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

April 1, 2026, Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

April 3, 2026, San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 4, 2026, Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

April 7, 2026, Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

April 10, 2026, Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 11, 2026, Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 12, 2026, Washington, DC - The Anthem

April 15, 2026, Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 17, 2026, Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

April 18, 2026, Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

April 22, 2026, Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

April 24, 2026, Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 25, 2026, Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

May 2, 2026, Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center WTC

May 13, 2026, Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

May 15, 2026, Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

May 16, 2026, Copenhagen, Denmark - Falkonersalen

May 17, 2026, Hamburg, Germany - Docks

May 19, 2026, Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

May 20, 2026, Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

May 22, 2026, Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

May 23, 2026, Milan, Italy - Fabrique

May 26, 2026, Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

May 27, 2026, Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

May 29, 2026, Paris, France - Le Trianon

May 30, 2026, Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

May 31, 2026, Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Zaal

June 2, 2026, Glasgow, UK - Academy

June 3, 2026, Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

June 4, 2026, Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

June 6, 2026, London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley