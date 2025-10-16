LANY to Embark on 2026 Soft World Tour Following New Album Release

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, October 24th at 10:00AM local time.
Multi-platinum indie-pop band LANY has announced their 2026 Soft World Tour. On the heels of their album, Soft, the band will be taking the 10-track project on the road for fans across the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, and Europe for thirty-eight dates.
Major stops include Los Angeles’s Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, Nashville’s newly opened The Pinnacle, and London’s OVO Arena Wembley, among many others.
Fans can currently register for the Artist Presale HERE. Artist presale tickets and VIP packages will be available beginning Monday, October 20th at 10:00AM local time through Thursday, October 23rd at 10:00PM local time with general on-sale following on Friday, October 24th at 10:00AM local time. Please see below for the full list of live shows, and to purchase tickets, visit here.
January 23, 2026, Dubai, UAE - Coca Cola Arena
January 25, 2026, Mumbai, India - Lollapalooza India
March 13, 2026 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
March 14, 2026 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
March 26, 2026, Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
March 28, 2026, Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
March 31, 2026, Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
April 1, 2026, Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
April 3, 2026, San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 4, 2026, Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
April 7, 2026, Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
April 10, 2026, Boston, MA - Roadrunner
April 11, 2026, Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 12, 2026, Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 15, 2026, Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 17, 2026, Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
April 18, 2026, Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
April 22, 2026, Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
April 24, 2026, Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 25, 2026, Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
May 2, 2026, Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center WTC
May 13, 2026, Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
May 15, 2026, Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan
May 16, 2026, Copenhagen, Denmark - Falkonersalen
May 17, 2026, Hamburg, Germany - Docks
May 19, 2026, Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
May 20, 2026, Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
May 22, 2026, Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
May 23, 2026, Milan, Italy - Fabrique
May 26, 2026, Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
May 27, 2026, Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
May 29, 2026, Paris, France - Le Trianon
May 30, 2026, Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
May 31, 2026, Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Zaal
June 2, 2026, Glasgow, UK - Academy
June 3, 2026, Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
June 4, 2026, Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre
June 6, 2026, London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
