Kyshona Releases Acoustic Version of WE THE PEOPLE

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Nashville-based singer-songwriter and activist Kyshona has released a new acoustic version of 'We the People' via Moraine Music Group today, which is Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, as part of a voter registration and get-out-the-vote initiative encouraging listeners to register and make their voices heard at the polls this November.

Originally released on Kyshona's acclaimed 2020 album, Listen, 'We the People' confronts the distance between the nation's promise of equality and the lived experiences of those historically denied it, while asserting belonging, agency, and the power to participate. Six years later, Kyshona returns to the song in a new acoustic setting and at a moment when its message feels as urgent as ever.

'As we focus on celebrating this country's 250 years of independence, I've found myself going back to this phrase written roughly a decade later: 'We the People, in order to form a MORE PERFECT union, establish justice and ensure domestic Tranquility...'. It seems we are feeling everything except tranquility these days,' says Kyshona.

'I'm releasing this version of 'We the People' because I honestly believe those three words are a promise, not just a phrase - and promises only hold true if we show up for them,' she continues. 'This Constitution Day, I want listeners to hear this song and remember that the power was never with someone else or somewhere else; it's ours. We hold that promise accountable by voting. How do we get closer to that Tranquility the forefathers mentioned? Go. Register. Vote. Use your voice. See you at the polls in November.'

Written by Kyshona and Christina Harrison, 'We the People' takes its title from the opening words of the U.S. Constitution, signed by 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787. In the song, Kyshona turns those words toward questions of equality, power, and belonging, singing, 'We had the key all along / We belong.'

Listeners across the U.S. can register to vote and find voting information for their state at https://vote.gov/register.

The release coincides with Kyshona's official AMERICANAFEST appearance in Nashville on September 17 at 'What Does the Folk Say?' hosted by Virginia singer-songwriter Rebecca Porter. She will also perform at The Bluebird Cafe on September 22 as part of an in-the-round with Maia Sharp & Friends.

A licensed music therapist, artist, and activist, Kyshona blends roots, R&B, folk, and soul with purposeful storytelling centered on connection, healing, and action. Her most recent album, Legacy, released via Soundly Music in 2024, traced five generations of her family's history through song and ancestry research. She recently narrated and contributed songs to Citizens Revival, a documentary examining the state of American democracy, and in 2026 was honored with Folk Alliance International's People's Voice Award.

Tour Dates

9/17 - Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST: 'What Does the Folk Say?'

9/22 - Nashville, TN - The Bluebird Cafe - In the Round with Maia Sharp & Friends

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