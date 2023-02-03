Kylie Morgan to Embark On First-Ever Headline Tour

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan will hit the road this spring for her first-ever headlining Independent With You Tour. With stops on both coasts and several cities across the country, tickets and VIP packages for all 10 dates are on sale today here.

"This still doesn't feel real," shared Kylie. "I'm calling this the Independent With You Tour because of all of YOU (the fans) believing in this independent, small town Oklahoma girl. You've been on this journey with me every step, and every lyric, and I am where I am because of you. I can't wait to squeeze you and sing OUR songs together."

Kylie Morgan's Independent With You Tour Dates

April 6 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach

April 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin' Country

April 13 - Tampa, FL - Dallas Bull

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga

April 20 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub

April 21 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

April 22 - Iowa City, IA - Elray's Live & Dive

April 27 - Fayetteville, AR - Tin Roof

April 28 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

April 29 - Kansas City, MO - Tin Roof

Kylie's Independent With You Tour is a nod to her viral track, "Independent With You," that turned heads with its empowering message of individuality, featured on her recent EP, P.S. The seven-track project - each co-penned by Kylie - also includes her debut single to country radio, "If He Wanted To He Would," an upbeat anthem with shoot-you-straight honesty. She teaches a tough lesson of heartbreak and healing to her teenage self in the song's the official music video, available to watch here.

About Kylie Morgan:

Exuberant and ethereal, Kylie Morgan is turning heads with her EP P.S., out everywhere now. Pairing articulate, coming-of-age revelations with fun up-tempo anthems, P.S. features seven tracks each co-written by Kylie, including her debut single to country radio, "If He Wanted To He Would."

P.S. is the anticipated follow-up to her breakout EP, Love, Kylie - a bold introduction that scored the Oklahoma native a place as one of CMT's Next Women of Country, VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, and to CMA's coveted KixStart program. Already surpassing 100 MILLION global streams, Kylie has been praised for her "powerful voice" (CMT) with "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy" (American Songwriter).

Most recently on the road with Tyler Rich for the Thinkin' We're In Love Tour, she has previously opened for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.