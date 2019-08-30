Kris Kross Amsterdam & Conor Maynard Drop 'OOH GIRL' Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

The mighty Kris Kross Amsterdam returns with its much anticipated new single 'Ooh Girl'. Listen below! Teaming up again with trusted singer Conor Maynard (already lending to global hits in the past with 'Are You Sure?' and 'Whenever') and joined by burgeoning US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to complete this dream team, it's a record that breathes both timeless and innovative sounds - officially out now on Big Beat/Spinnin' Records.

The record is an impressive blend of sultry R&B rhythms and infectious chorus lines, taken from a timeless R&B sample (originally recorded as 'Ooh Boy' by Rose Royce in 1977). As always, Kris Kross Amsterdam knows how to give this a twist of their own, making the melody into a fresh, contemporary, instant classic gem.

The chorus drops us into a sunny, tropical rhythm, working up a to a heartwarming groove and memorable vocals, turning the tune into a hot-blooded pop gem. 'Ooh Girl' is the third single KKA and Conor Maynard are releasing together, following up their early 2018 monster hit 'Whenever'. With a sample of Rose Royce's smash hit 'Ooh Boy' and KKA's catchy and signature hooks, as well as the innovative vocals of rising star A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, this single is bound to make waves at clubs, festival stages and radio.

Listen to "Ooh Girl" here:





