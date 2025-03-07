Kourage Beatz NSI Releases Sophomore Album 'The Footprint'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nigerian record producer and songwriter Kourage Beatz NSI has officially released his highly anticipated sophomore album, "The Footprint," which is available now under Ditto and NSI Nation.

In a statement about the album's meaning, Kourage Beatz NSI reflected on the legacy he aims to leave through his music. "Every step we take leaves a mark. This album represents my journey-the lessons, the love, the losses, and the victories. It's about leaving something behind that will live on forever," he shared. "'The Footprint' is a symbol of the path I'm creating-not just for myself, but for everyone who dares to believe that nothing is impossible."

"The Footprint" delivers an eclectic blend of Afrobeats, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Pop, showcasing Kourage's signature ability to merge emotional storytelling with infectious rhythms. The 11-track album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Tyla Jane, Veekee James, miwa, Muyeez, Ellen Haad, Lola Rae, Emmyblaq, Kaye Styles, Dotman, GoodGirl LA, Ayola, St. Seii, Vwillz, and Coasta Contra.

Among the standout tracks is "By Your Grace," a soulful collaboration with Nigerian gospel singer Veekee James, which reflects on faith and gratitude. Also included is "Shine," the album's vibrant lead single featuring Lola Rae and Emmyblaq, which blends Kourage's polished production with uplifting, dance-ready energy.

Other highlights include "Fadeaway," a futuristic collaboration with Ellen Haad and NSI Records, co-produced by Sarz, and "People Are So Cold," an introspective track featuring Kaye Styles and Dotman, which later gets a high-energy remix with American rap group Coasta Contra. The album closes with the deeply personal "Oh My Darling (Sad Song)," a heart-wrenching ballad featuring Vwillz and Tyla Jane, which reveals a more vulnerable side of Kourage's artistry.

"The Footprint" follows the success of Kourage's debut "King of New Age" EP, which introduced his genre-defying sound and established him as a force in the Nigerian music industry. With this new release, he continues to push creative boundaries while staying rooted in his mission to inspire and empower emerging artists through NSI Nation.

