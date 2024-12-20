Korolova & Eynka Revive 90’s Trance Classic on New Single ‘Coming On Strong’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ukrainian techno star Korolova and UK trio Eynka join forces on the epic trance-inspired single, ‘Coming On Strong’, out now via Armada.

Signum and Scott Mac’s Armada-released 1999 original of ‘Coming On Strong’ was a staple in dance music through the ‘90s and early ‘00s, and is considered by many to be an underground trance anthem. Twenty-five years after its release, rising talents Korolova and Eynka reimagine the track as a powerful cinematic melodic techno masterpiece.

Featuring its iconic, floating vocal, the duo elevate the original with cutting-edge production techniques and a menacing, choppy central synth that twists, bulges, and darts unpredictably. Picked up so far by Adam Bayer, Agents of Time, Miss Monique, Paradoks, Ilario Alicante & Enai, ‘Coming On Strong’ is already proving to be a head-turning dancefloor essential.

Over just three years, Ukrainian producer/DJ Korolova has made a name for herself as one of the key artists to watch in melodic techno. Her engaging DJ sets are in demand around the world, with her playing over 100 shows across 50 countries this year alone. She boasts a huge 170 million YouTube views and 70 million streams, including the track ‘Be Strong’ (32M streams), and placed #60 in this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list. If that’s not enough, she played Tomorrowland’s coveted main stage in July, sold out her Captive Soul show—featuring Eynka—at KOKO in London in October, and has shared the stage with David Guetta, Vintage Culture, Armin Van Buuren, Above & Beyond, and many more.

EYNKA are a London-based trio creating immersive, cinematic soundscapes that bridge the worlds of melodic techno and emotive electronica. Made up of brothers Chris and Dave Hall and lifelong friend Joshua Field, they create deeply emotive and cinematic electronic music. Known for their richly layered sound, they’ve released on Diynamic, Cercle, and Stress Records, and performed at iconic venues like Hï Ibiza and Ministry of Sound. With tracks supported by BBC Radio 1 and collaborations with CamelPhat and Anyma, EYNKA's work has made a significant impact in the melodic techno scene. This year, they’ve taken their new hybrid live show out on the road for the first time, playing at iconic venues including Ibiza’s Ushuaïa (listen to the set here).

