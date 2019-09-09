Koo Koo Kanga Roo Fall Tour Includes Austin City Limits

Koo Koo Kanga Roo, an internationally touring comedic dance-pop duo, kicks off their fall tour this week with shows in Indianapolis, Chicago and Detroit. The duo will open for the Aquabats and headline dates in several cities around the midwest, east and south during September and October. They will also perform two sets during the Austin City Limits Festival on October 5th and 6th, when they will celebrate the release of a new single and music video called "Glitter."

Koo Koo Kanga Roo is a band and dance party/comedy duo. Neil and Bryan are on this planet to make their fans dance while laughing so hard that milk comes out of their noses. Whether kids and grownups are getting sweaty at their live shows, listening to their 8 albums and 6 EPs, or moving to their infectious dance-a-long videos including "Dinosaur Stomp" (16 million views), "Awesome Rainbows" or "All I Eat is Pizza," Bryan and Neil just want to make sure everyone is having a blast. Koo Koo Kanga Roo's latest music video is "Dream Wagon," a song from their album The Triangle of Success. True to form, it blends humor with messages of inclusiveness and inspiration.

With video streams in the multi-millions, these UNICEF Kid Power ambassadors have performed their extremely interactive shows at hundreds of elementary school gyms, bars, church basements and even nursing homes. This truly all-ages act has been described as "Sesame Street meets the Beastie Boys." They have toured with the likes of Frank Turner, The Aquabats, MC Lars, Yo Gabba Gabba Live and as featured performers with the Vans Warped Tour.

For complete details about their fall tour, visit: http://kookookangaroo.com/shows.

September 11 - Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis *

September 12 - The Metro, Chicago *

September 13 - The Majestic, Detroit *

September 14 - Town Ballroom, Buffalo *

September 16 - The Underground, Charlotte *

September 17 - The Broadberry, Richmond *

September 18 - Paradise Rock Club, Boston *

September 19 - The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ *

September 20 - Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY *

October 5 and 6 - Austin City Limits

October 12 - Cavalier Theater, La Crosse, WI

October 13 - Wildwood, Iowa City

October 15 - Off Broadway, St. Louis %

October 16 - Ace of Cups, Columbus %

October 17 - Rocketown, Nashville %

October 18 - 1884 Lounge, Memphis %

October 19 - Stickyz, Little Rock, AR %

October 20 - Wiggle Out Loud Festival, Oklahoma City %

October 23 - Outland Ballroom, Springfield, MO %

October 24 - Aftershock Merriam, KS %

* with the Aquabats

% with Joe DeGeorge





