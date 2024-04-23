Kitchen Dwellers Add Second Juneau, AK Performance This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kitchen Dwellers have unveiled a second Juneau show this coming July.

This will be the band’s first-ever trip to Juneau, and will also double as a homecoming for the band’s bassist Joe Funk who was born and raised in Juneau. The July 26th date will also feature support from local group Muskeg Collective.

Kitchen Dwellers spring tour kicks off this Thursday, April 25 in Atlanta and Nashville on April 26 with Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stirngdusters. The band will then make their way out to New Orleans for a very special bluegrass tribute to Dr. John and in May the band will return to Colorado for two shows at The LAWN at Surf Hotel in Buena Vista, CO followed by three shows at the famed Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue, CO.

All tour information and up to date news can be found HERE.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

4/25 @ The Eastern | Atlanta, GA*

4/26 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN*

4/27 @ Oskar Blues Brewery |Brevard, NC

4/28 @ Toulouse Theatre | New Orleans, LA - A Bluegrass Tribute to Dr. John

5/17-19 @ Tico Time River Resort | Aztec, NM

5/21 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/22 @ The LAWN at Surf Hotel | Buena Vista, CO

5/24 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/25 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/26 @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellvue, CO

5/31-6/2 @ Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, CO

6/20-6/23 @ Sawtooth Valley Gathering | Stanley, ID

7/3 @ Burley Oak Brewing | Berlin, MD

7/5 @ The Range | Mason, NH

7/6 @ Narrow Gauge Cinemas | Farmington, ME

7/7 @ Levon Helm Studios @ Woodstock, NY

7/10 @ Brooklyn Arts Center | Wilmington, NC

7/11 @ New Realm Brewing | Virginia Beach, VA

7/12 @ The Outpost at The New River Gorge | Fayetteville, WV

7/13 @ Sip, Rock and Duck Drop | Johnstown, PA

7/25-26 @ Crystal Saloon | Juneau, AK^^

8/1-4 @ Salmonfest | Ninilchik, AK

8/9-11 @ Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI

8/10 @ JamPacked Craft Beer & Music Festival | Richmond, VA

8/29 @ Center For The Arts | Jackson, WY

8/31 @ Bridger Brewing | Three Forks, MT**

9/12-9/15 @ Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV

9/21-22 @ Annapolis Baygrass Festival | Annapolis, MD

12/12-16 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R.

*w/ Leftover Salmon & The Infamous Stringdusters

^^w/ Muskeg Collective on July 25

**w/ North Fork Crossing & Moonlight Moonlight

The band’s highly anticipated 4th studio album, Seven Devils was released earlier this year. The album was produced by Grammy-winning Glenn Brown (Billy Strings, Greensky Bluegrass). With Seven Devils, the ascending Montana quartet continues to redefine the boundaries of bluegrass, folk, and rock. Inspired by Dante's epic voyage through the Nine Circles of Hell, the album guides the listener through a similar exploration. The Dwellers invite the listener to treat this as a musical journey inward to the self.

About Kitchen Dwellers:

Kitchen Dwellers twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. The Montana quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—have captivated audiences at hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and recently performed alongside acts such as Billy Strings and Goose in addition to playing festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass, Under The Big Sky, WinterWonderGrass, and more. They’ve released three critically acclaimed albums—Ghost In The Bottle [2017], Muir Maid [2019], and Wise River [2022]. After amassing 15 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more.