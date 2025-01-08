Kirk Franklin to Receive Black Music Icon Award at Recording Academy Honors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thurs, Jan. 30, 2025, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin will be celebrated at the fourth annual Recording Academy® Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Franklin will receive the Black Music Icon Award, which celebrates Black music creators whose commitment to their craft has profoundly shaped the industry and whose legacy of service inspires countless people around the world.

“Kirk has not only revolutionized gospel music but has also bridged the gap between genres, redefining the possibilities of musical expression and inspiring generations with his message of hope and faith,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “His unwavering dedication to his craft and his legacy of service embody the very essence of the Black Music Icon Award. We look forward to honoring Kirk for his profound influence on the industry and the countless lives he continues to touch worldwide.”

Franklin, a 20-time GRAMMY Award-winning gospel artist, has revolutionized the gospel music genre by blending gospel, R&B and hip-hop. A Fort Worth, Texas native, Franklin began playing piano at age four and directing choirs at 11. His debut album, Kirk Franklin & The Family, was the first gospel album to sell more than a million copies, spending 100 weeks on the Billboard Gospel charts. Known for hits like “Stomp,” “Revolution” and “Brighter Day,” Franklin’s music has achieved widespread crossover success and transformed the genre. Through the joint-venture partnership between RCA Records and his company, Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, Franklin has fostered diverse, Christ-centered content while mentoring urban youth.

His 13 albums, all certified gold or platinum, have earned him nine Dove Awards, 33 Stellar Awards and a Soul Train Award. Collaborating with artists like Kanye West, Mary J. Blige and Chance the Rapper, Franklin has consistently bridged the gap between gospel and mainstream music, reaching broader audiences. In 2011, he also authored The Blueprint: A Plan for Living Above Life's Storms , which focuses on a transparent approach to addressing issues ranging from marriage and politics to sex and religion. Through his foundation, he leads community outreach initiatives focused on education and mentorship, empowering future generations and promoting personal growth through faith and music. Franklin’s renowned leadership of urban contemporary gospel choirs—including The Family, God’s Property and One Nation Crew (1NC)—continues to dominate the Billboard Gospel chart while achieving mainstream success. A trailblazer in music, Franklin’s legacy resonates globally, uniting audiences through the power of faith.

Returning for the fourth consecutive year to produce the Recording Academy Honors event is MVD Inc, with Adam Blackstone also returning as music supervisor for the evening.

Comments