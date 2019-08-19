King Crimson To Release 5 Discs Of Live Music with AUDIO DIARY 2014 - 2018

Then, as now, it's the live performance that's key to the band.

The current line-up - the longest surviving in Crimson's half century of existence - started touring in September 2014 & hasn't stopped since. Now routinely spoken of in terms of 'best live band in the world', the band's reputation has been further enhanced via a series of live releases beginning with the "Live at the Orpheum" mini-album (2015) & running to last year's 3CD/Blu-Ray "Meltdown" set, drawn from a series of concerts in Mexico in 2017.

With a vast repertoire covering material from the debut album "In the Court of the Crimson King" (including 'Moonchild' which was never performed in 1969) through to works from "Lizard" which, likewise, was never performed at the time, Crim classics from "Islands", "Larks' Tongues in Aspic", "Red" & other studio albums, through to compositions from Fripp's solo album "Exposure" ('Breathless'), radical reinterpretations of 80s material ('Neurotica', 'Indiscipline'), to songs from the current KC band precursor album by Jakszyk, Fripp Collins ('A Scarcity of Miracles', 'The Light of Day') and newly written pieces for this line-up, ('Meltdown', 'Radical Action'), this 5CD set provides a comprehensive overview of 5 years' worth of concerts - one year per CD - with performances selected from that first concert in Albany New York in 2014, to the band's penultimate 2018 concert in Tokyo.

CD1is fully mixed from multi-track tapes by Robert Fripp & Jakko Jakszyk, while the other 4 CDs are taken from the band's stereo soundboard recordings, the most accurate recorded representation of the live band in the opinion/ears of many of the band's hardcore fans.

Packaged in a rigid slipcase featuring artwork from the beloved and dearly missed Francesca Sundsten, containing 3 gatefold sleeves containing the 5 individual CDs, plus a 24-page full color booklet with previously unseen photographs.

"Audio Diary 2014 - 2018" Tracklisting

Cd One (2014)

Hoodoo

Larks' Tongues In Aspic, Part One

A Scarcity Of Miracles

Level Five

One More Red Nightmare

Interlude

Banshee Legs Bell Hassle

The Talking Drum

21st Century Schizoid Man

The Light Of Day

Cd Two (2015)

Radical Action I/meltdown

Interlude

Sailor's Tale

The Court Of The Crimson King

Starless

Easy Money

Pictures Of A City

Suitable Grounds For The Blues

The Construkction Of Light

Level Five

Cd Three (2016)

Larks' Tongues In Aspic, Part Two

Epitaph

Devil Dogs Of Tessellation Row

Red

Banshee Legs Bell Hassle

Cirkus

Radical Action Ii

Pictures Of A City

Peace

Larks' Tongues In Aspic, Part One

Easy Money

21st Century Schizoid Man

Cd Four (2017)

Cirkus

Starless

Heroes

Interlude

Last Skirmish

Indiscipline

Dawn Song

Prince Rupert's Lament

The Errors

Fallen Angel

Neurotica

Islands

Cd Five (2018)

The Court Of The Crimson King

Suitable Grounds For The Blues

Pictures Of A City

Meltdown

Bolero

Radical Action

One More Red Nightmare

Moonchild

Easy Money

Level Five

Peace

Cadence And Cascade

Breathless

Distributed in North America by Amped Distribution.

SEP 03, 2019 - GREEK THEATRE, Los Angeles

SEP 05, 2019 - FOX THEATER, Oakland

SEP 06, 2019 - FOX THEATER, Oakland

SEP 08, 2019 - PARAMOUNT THEATER, Denver

SEP 10, 2019 - AUDITORIUM THEATRE OF ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY, Chicago

SEP 12, 2019 - WARNER THEATRE, Washington D.C.

SEP 14, 2019 - BUDWEISER STAGE, Toronto

SEP 17, 2019 - ST DENIS THEATRE, Montreal

SEP 19, 2019 - BOCH CENTER WANG THEATER, Boston

SEP 21, 2019 - RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL, New York City

SEP 23, 2019 - THE MET, Philidelphia

SEP 25, 2019 - HARD ROCK ROCKSINO, Cleveland

SEP 27, 2019 - THE RYMAN AUDITORIUM, Nashville

SEP 29, 2019 - THE COBB CENTER, Atlanta





Related Articles View More Music Stories