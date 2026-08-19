Kim McClay Releases VELVETEEN GIRLS Music Video From WORTH IT EP

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Indie singer-songwriter Kim McClay has released a music video for 'Velveteen Girls,' a track from her recently released EP, Worth It.

Channeling feminine rage, heartbreak, and a desperate message of hope into an exploration of the dynamics of today's human connection - or lack thereof - Kim McClay's recently released EP, Worth It, is a self-described commentary on the democratic system, the challenges of working together towards a common goal, and, most specifically, the complications of the female experience.

'I wanted to pose questions about value,' Kim says. 'What are we worth to each other? What do we owe our neighbors? Our family? Our friends? I wanted to touch on the importance of vulnerability- how valuable it is to turn into what's uncomfortable and face it head-on.'

Kim's bold response to being a female in the music business, the opening track, 'Velveteen Girls' (inspired by The Velveteen Rabbit), is an anthem for all girls, at any age, to embrace themselves exactly as they are. 'I want us to acknowledge what a privilege it is to age…to celebrate every wrinkle as it marks a life well-lived!'

The video for 'Velveteen Girls,' out everywhere on August 19, 2026, is filled with that joy and celebration.

Woven into every song on Worth It are Kim's strong convictions and vocal prowess, uniting the hard-hitting, illustrative lyrics with high-octane layers of gritty rock sounds, vibrant acoustic guitar, and resounding drums. The carefully curated set of songs leads you through moments of soft reflection and loud confidence; each track captures a different burst of emotional energy that inspires the hair on the back of your neck to leave your skin behind. Worth It, with its lyrical examination of despair and longing, carries an underlying current of hope that lingers long after the last sung note.

At once electrifying and raw, Worth It is more than a sonic journey; it's a stroll through the most aching moments of the past four years of Kim's life that she hopes will broaden the depths of your humanity.

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