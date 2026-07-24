AN EVENING OF DUETS Featuring Kim McClay to Take Place at The Green Room 42

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Singer Kim McClay is set to headline AN EVENING OF DUETS at The Green Room 42 in New York City on Saturday, July 25, with doors opening at 6 PM and music beginning at 7 PM. The concert features a lineup of artists performing songs arranged as acoustic duets, accompanied by co-producers Rachel Sandler on piano and Caleb Schoberg on guitar. McClay, who played Maggie in the national tour of A CHORUS LINE and is currently composing a folk/rock musical adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN, recently released an EP of pop/rock originals titled Worth It. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 10th Avenue on the fourth floor of YOTEL, between 41st and 42nd Streets.

Tickets and additional information are available at The Green Room 42. More information on Kim McClay can be found at oneinamillionmedia.com/kim-mcclay.

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