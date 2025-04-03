Kesha and Scissor Sisters to Embark on Massive Co-Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global pop superstar Kesha has announced plans for a milestone North American headline tour – the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters (Jake Shears, Babydaddy & Del Marquis) join on all dates, marking their first North American tour in over a decade.

The Tits Out Tour kicks off July 1 at West Valley City, UT’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Highlights include Kesha’s first-ever solo headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 23). Pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18) and rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10) will also join as support on select dates. Full routing available below.

Fans can sign up now for access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 10 am (local) at keshaofficial.com and scissorsisters.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week. All remaining tickets will be available through a general onsale on Thursday, April 10 at 10 am (local). For complete details, please visit keshaofficial.com/tour.

To celebrate the announcement of The Tits Out Tour – which comes amid a recent swirl of cryptic teasers across social media – tonight will see Kesha play a special Boiler Room set in Miami.

In the spirit of finding her partner(s), Kesha is teaming up with Feeld, the dating app for the curious, for The Tits Out Tour to empower her fans along their journeys of self-discovery. Both Feeld and Kesha share a commitment to breaking barriers, embracing individuality, and encouraging people to live their truth. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for Feeld and Kesha to host spaces where being unapologetically yourself is not just celebrated, but encouraged. With Kesha’s fearless attitude and Feeld’s commitment to create a platform for honest connection, their partnership will emphasize the importance of embracing who you truly are.

Additional support for The Tits Out Tour comes from Spot Pet Insurance, one of the fastest growing pet insurance providers in North America. Partnering with the ultimate Mother of Pets, Kesha, Spot Pet Insurance is making pet adoption the real star of the show, by spotlighting local rescues across the tour. This partnership highlights Kesha’s lifelong love of pets and Spot’s mission to help every cat and dog live their longest, healthiest lives. This collaboration realizes both Kesha and Spot Pet Insurance’s belief that every pet deserves a loving home, and every pet parent deserves the peace of mind that pet insurance can offer.

The Tits Out Tour heralds the hugely anticipated release of Kesha’s long awaited new album, . (PERIOD), arriving at last Independence Day, Friday, July 4 on her own Kesha Records. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.

KESHA LIVE 2025

MAY

29 – Glasgow, UK – House of Kesha @ O2 Academy 1 (SOLD OUT)

30 – Manchester, UK – House of Kesha @ Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

1 – London, UK – Mighty Hoopla †

† Festival Performance

KESHA & SCISSOR SISTERS: THE TITS OUT TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2025

JULY

1 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ^

6 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

8 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion * ^

10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

12 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

15 – Nashville, TN – Riverfront Park – Ascend Amphitheater ^

16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

19 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre #

21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center #

26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake #

28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

29 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavillion at The Mann #

31 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater #

AUGUST

2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

5 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

7 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

^ w/ Slayyyter

# w/ Rose Gray

ABOUT KESHA:

Kesha is an undeniable pop icon with 10 top 10 singles, more than 3B worldwide streams, two #1 albums, four #1 songs on top 40 radio and nearly 40M followers across social media. The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar attracts a diverse, passionate and socially-engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music while critics also have unanimously sung her praises. Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line, all of which spotlight an artist whose passion, talent and charm has earned her legions of fans. Additionally, Kesha has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and animal welfare through various organizations since the start of her career. 2023’s Gag Order, which marked Kesha’s first new album in over three years, was met by worldwide critical applause and later named “Album of the Year” by The Arts Desk while also placing in the upper echelons of year-end charts from Rolling Stone, PopMatters, The Independent, Slant, and The Sunday Times.

ABOUT SCISSOR SISTERS:

Scissor Sisters are the glam-pop legends behind era-defining hits like “Take Your Mama” and “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’.” With their first U.S. tour in over a decade, the band returns to the stage with the same glitter-drenched energy and bold artistry that made them icons of a generation. The era-defining pop disruptors – lead singer Jake Shears plus multi-instrumentalists Babydaddy and Del Marquis – are touring the UK this May as well as playing a slew of European festivals including Glastonbury ahead of their North American run with Kesha this summer. The band are known for their signature mix of showmanship, songcraft and galvanising queer energy.

Comments