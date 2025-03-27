Kesha Unveils Hugely Anticipated New Album, '. (PERIOD);' Listen to a New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global pop superstar Kesha has announced the release of her long-awaited new album, . (PERIOD), arriving Friday, July 4 on her own Kesha Records. The announcement is heralded by the premiere of the thrilling new single, “YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (ft. T-Pain).” Produced by Pink Slip (Ava Max, Jason Derulo) and Nova Wav (Beyoncé, Rihanna), "YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (ft. T-Pain)" isavailable now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Kesha’s sixth studio album, . (PERIOD) – yes, it's just a period. – is an unapologetic, unfiltered declaration of artistic freedom and fearless authenticity from the 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated pop icon. Conceived, co-produced and co-written by Kesha, the 11-song collection transcends pop norms to create a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe. More than just a new album, . (PERIOD) is Kesha at her most powerful best, turning her experiences into vibrant, audacious art with a spiked heel at the neck of pop culture.

Among its many exhilarating highlights, . (PERIOD) includes 2024’s blockbuster hits “JOYRIDE” and “DELUSIONAL,” both available everywhere now. Currently boasting over 103M streams at Spotify alone, “JOYRIDE” proved a true sensation since its Independence Day release, reaching #6 on Billboard’s “Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles” and “Hot Dance/Electronic Songs” along with the top 30 on “Pop Airplay” and chart success around the world from the UK to New Zealand. Produced by Zhone and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love, the track marked the triumphant first chapter of a milestone new era for Kesha, celebrating both her long overdue empowerment as an independent artist as well as a powerful sonic evolution following 2023’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Gag Order. Along with its popular achievement, “JOYRIDE” has been met by high-profile critical applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, and Vulture, to name only a few. Perhaps NYLON said it best: “Everything about ‘JOYRIDE’ is a trip…The original glitter-faced party animal of the 2010s is back with a fiery vengeance.”

“JOYRIDE” joined by an equally acclaimed official music video streaming now on YouTube. Directed by Dimitri Basil (Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy), Cooper Roussel (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Miami Horror), and Laura Gorun (Joywave, Kings of Leon), the high-octane visual received wide-ranging attention from major publications and top online outlets around the globe, including Billboard, Vulture, and Rolling Stone, the latter of which raved, ““Kesha is taking her foot off the brakes and going full-speed ahead on her new video for ‘JOYRIDE.’ The video sees Kesha racing through the desert in a hot red convertible while being chased by a helicopter, gun-toting assassins, and a shirtless dude hell-bent on catching up to the pop diva.”

One of Spotify’s Top 100 Artists with close to 40M monthly listeners, Kesha will celebrate the arrival of . (PERIOD) with an ambitious tour schedule that already features a number of sold-out “House of Kesha” headline shows and festival dates around the globe including a top-billed performance at London’s Mighty Hoopla pop extravaganza on June 1. Additional dates will be announced soon. For complete details, please visit keshaofficial.com/tour.

KESHA - LIVE 2025

MAY

29 – Glasgow, UK – House of Kesha @ O2 Academy 1 (SOLD OUT)

30 – Manchester, UK – House of Kesha @ Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

1 – London, UK – Mighty Hoopla †

† Festival Performance

ABOUT KESHA:

Kesha is an undeniable pop icon with 10 top 10 singles, more than 3B worldwide streams, two #1 albums, four #1 songs on top 40 radio and nearly 40M followers across social media. The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar attracts a diverse, passionate and socially engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music while critics also have unanimously sung her praises. Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line, all of which spotlight an artist whose passion, talent and charm have earned her legions of fans. Additionally, Kesha has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and animal welfare through various organizations since the start of her career. 2023’s Gag Order, which marked Kesha’s first new album in over three years, was met by worldwide critical applause and later named “Album of the Year” by The Arts Desk while also placing in the upper echelons of year-end charts from Rolling Stone, PopMatters, The Independent, Slant, and The Sunday Times.

2024 was undoubtedly among the most momentous years of Kesha’s historic career, with highlights including her featured role on the remix of Charli XCX’s “Spring Breakers” (found on the acclaimed Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat), starring on the cover of GLAMOUR Germany, and being honored as “Music Icon” at GLAMOUR Germany’s 2024 Women of the Year Awards. Kesha – who kicked off the year teaching “The Alchemy of Pop“ as Artist in Residence at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, CA, followed by a major Ted Talk at Vancouver, BC’s TED2024 conference – further delighted fans with show-stopping festival performances at West Hollywood, CA’s OUTLOUD Music Festival At WeHo Pride, Philadelphia, PA’ Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, PA, Chicago, IL’s Lollapalooza and Mexico City, MX’s Festival HERA HSBC, as well as such surprises as a live performance to over 5,000 ecstatic fans at Brooklyn, NY’s sold-out Planet Pride 2024 and a special guest appearance alongside Reneé Rapp at Indio, CA’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that saw the two stars performing Kesha’s 8x RIAA Platinum-certified, worldwide #1 classic hit, “TiK ToK,” complete with raised middle fingers and an updated lyrical shout to “F-ck P Diddy.” “This I think is the hottest person on the Earth,” Rapp said while introducing her surprise guest. “Everybody put your f-cking hands together for Kesha.” Her incredible 2024 was wrapped up by teaming with iHeartRadio for rapturously received holiday performances at Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One at Boston, MA’s TD Garden and Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One at Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena.

